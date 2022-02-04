Health authorities say a decision is likely a few weeks away on whether children younger than 5 will be eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
"We're looking at late February or early March," said Laura Morris, MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine co-chair.
Parents can expect to see the national conversation continue on whether vaccines will be readily available soon for their infants and toddlers. The approval process is underway, but several steps are needed.
On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the federal Food and Drug Administration to approve a two-shot vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old. This move comes three months after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on giving a micro-dose of the Pfizer shot to children ages 5 to 11.
The proposed dose for children younger than 5 is smaller than the dose rolled out for 5- to 11-year-olds. Ages 12 and older receive a 30-microgram dose; 5- to 11-year-olds get 10 micrograms; and children younger than 5 would get a 3-microgram dose.
The push for FDA approval at this point was unexpected, after Pfizer announced a wrinkle in clinical trial results in December. Trial data showed that children ages 6 months to 2 years who received the two-shot dose displayed favorable immune responses, comparable to what has been seen among vaccinated teenagers and young adults. However, children 2 to 4 did not have equally strong immune responses.
Pfizer is still working to see whether children ages 2 to 4 need two or three shots, but was encouraged by federal regulators to apply for FDA approval anyway.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, children 0 to 4 made up roughly 3.1% of reported U.S. COVID-19 cases, totaling at 1,765,645. Of reported COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., 402 children were in the 0 to 4 age range, according to CDC data.
The application will have to pass through a series of hurdles before shots for toddlers and infants become locally available. The next step comes Feb. 15, when an FDA advisory panel meets.
Pending the panel's approval, the application will be reviewed by the larger FDA, then the CDC would review and make a recommendation that would affect state and local vaccine administrators.
Local distribution
In Columbia, the only plans made for distribution are preliminary.
Columbia Public Schools partners with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for its school vaccine clinics. Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said that once the approval and distribution process is complete, the district will hold optional vaccine clinics. Students the vaccine approval would affect include preschoolers and students in the district's early childhood special education programs.
"We will look to make vaccination clinics available in partnership with our local Health Department and our families who would like to have their child vaccinated," Baumstark said. Students in Columbia Public Schools are not required to be vaccinated.
At this point, the Health Department has yet to make any official plans on vaccine distribution and does not have a timeline for when that process will start.
"We don't have any plans just yet," Sara Humm, public information specialist for the department, said.
"MU Health Care is preparing for the approval of the vaccine and will closely monitor it through every phase," Morris said. "That is probably still a few weeks down the road, but we’re already meeting; we’re already making plans."
However, she said she’s not sure what the CDC’s final vote will be, considering the trial results and the scientific debates that will likely occur at the national level.
Morris said she wants to reassure parents that each group that looks at the vaccine puts in serious consideration every step of the way to make sure what happens in the doctor’s office is safe.
If the proposed dose gets the OK from the CDC, MU Health Care will make vaccination appointments available for that age group. In the past, MU Health has received vaccines within a few days to up to a week after final CDC approval.
"As soon as we have it available, we will be sure we have appointments open," Morris said.
How parents are reacting
Meanwhile, parents are watching and waiting.
Hannah Nandor has two children, ages 8 months and 3 years, and she’s excited to get them vaccinated. A chemistry teacher at Battle High School, Nandor said she's keeping up with the science. She said she hopes to learn more about vaccine side effects for younger kids and how they compare to side effects for adults, but she's not concerned about Pfizer’s trial data.
Having her children vaccinated is a step toward normalcy, she said. '“We’re ready when they are,” she said of the CDC.
Columbia dad Caleb Drage doesn't plan to get his 16-month-old son vaccinated.
"You don't hear about little kids getting COVID-19 and dying the same way you hear about elderly people getting sick and dying, so I don't think there's really any point," Drage said.
Morris of MU Health Care said there is a "common impression that (the omicron variant) is mild for children." Rather, omicron is more of an upper respiratory virus, something to which children are vulnerable. She said she's seen an increase in child hospitalizations during the most recent surge.
Meanwhile, Sarah Parks is anxiously waiting for the vaccine's availability. Parks has an 8-month-old son and plans to get him vaccinated if his pediatrician recommends it.
"I'm more concerned about the long-term effects of him getting COVID-19, as opposed to the potential long-term effects of the vaccine," the Columbia mother said.
Abby Amann is waiting until her doctor at Tiger Pediatrics says it's safe to vaccinate her 2-year-old daughter. Amann has two older children, both of whom are vaccinated.
Amann said that despite the clinical trial results, she and her husband think any extra layer of protection is better than nothing.
Her concerns related to having her child vaccinated are more logistical than anything, but she also acknowledged being a little tentative because of how young her daughter is.
Amann said she wonders whether her children will have to get new booster shots regularly and what planning around that would look like.
"As a parent," she said, "it's hard to get kids in for shots."
Missourian reporters Julia Eastham and Marta Mieze contributed to this article.