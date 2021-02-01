Columbia parents start CoMo Mask Bank to help protect teachers

If the community asks teachers to put themselves in harm’s way and return to classrooms, then the community needs to come together to protect them, said Jennifer Roberts, founder of CoMo Mask Bank.
“We just want to support and protect our teachers who are showing up for these kids every day,” Roberts said.
She and another parent volunteer, Robyn McCullem, are collecting donations to provide masks to teachers and students in Columbia Public Schools.
The group’s mission “is to raise money and purchase KN95 masks for anyone working in our schools to have one free of charge,” according to its Facebook page. The group also accepts masks directly from people and corporations. Roberts said the goal is to help protect teachers until they are able to get a vaccine.
Roberts said she is frustrated the district returned to in-person instruction before every classroom had an air ionization device and every teacher was vaccinated.
“Teachers are in harm’s way,” she said. “I don’t find that acceptable, and somebody has to advocate for these teachers.”
Although the group began with a focus on teachers and staff, its goal has expanded to provide masks for students as well. Elementary school children returned to in-person learning four days a week Jan. 19, and middle and high school students began a hybrid model in which they attend classes in person two days a week.
The mask bank donated 2,650 N95 masks to the district Tuesday, according to the group’s Facebook page. Another mask drop-off, including cloth masks, occurred Thursday, and a drive-thru pickup for school employees was Sunday.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email Wednesday she thinks “the donation from the parent group shows it wants to be supportive of its schools and the students, employees and families who attend our schools.”
The district is doing what it can to keep schools safe during the pandemic while still providing education for students, she said. Employees have been provided with personal protective equipment, including N95 masks for those identified under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s respiratory protection program. Baumstark said the donated masks are being evaluated as required by OSHA and the district will determine how best they can be made available.
In a post on the group’s Facebook page Thursday, Roberts expressed frustration at the delay in getting the masks to teachers.
“They are masks. And you are adults,” she said, addressing teachers. “I am putting as much pressure as I can on them to get the masks to you as soon as possible. This is the litigious world we live in I guess but I’ve done all I can to convey a sense of urgency.”
The masks delivered to the district Tuesday were donated by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, which facilitates charitable work.
“Pulling up and seeing those boxes was exciting and overwhelming,” McCullem said. “Just the thought of providing teachers with proper protection is amazing because they do so much.”
On Thursday, Roberts and McCullem picked up 700 child- and adult-size cloth masks from health care provider Big Tree Medical Home. Big Tree co-founder Jen Wheeler said she feels great donating masks to the mask bank because, as a mother of four students in the Columbia Public School District, she wants to support in-person instruction.
“I am happy to do my part to help protect the teachers and keep the kids in school,” Wheeler said.
Roberts said she was “just thrilled” at the day’s pickup, in particular because Big Tree was one of the group’s first corporate sponsors.
“It is great when the community steps up, especially corporations that have the resources to make a big difference,” she said.
Roberts and McCullem also purchased 220 KN95 masks (similar to N95 masks) from Columbia Safety and Supply at a discount, funded by an individual donation. These will go to day cares and preschools not affiliated with the school district.
Roberts said she planned to buy an additional 500 KN95 masks from Columbia Safety and Supply this past Friday, funded by small, individual donations.
After CoMo Mask Bank put out an offer to help on its Facebook page, seven child care centers and two in-home day cares requested about 375 KN95 masks, Roberts said. They included Bright Star, Trinity Lutheran, Sprout Academy, Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center and the MU Adventure Club, she said.
Roberts and McCullem will continue their efforts until all district teachers and child care providers who want PPE receive it. “We are just two moms that want to get things done to protect our teachers,” McCullem said.
Roberts urged Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate, saying the science is obvious. “Masks are critical, especially quality masks in light of the new, more infectious strain,” she said.
Right now in Boone County, face masks must be worn by those older than 10 when social distancing cannot be maintained. Students in Columbia’s public schools are required to wear them most of the time.
Roberts urged people to wear two masks when possible — something recommended recently by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and other public health leaders.
The new, more contagious strains of the virus make mask-wearing even more important, she said.
“We need to step up the mask game as a community.”
People interested in donating to the CoMo Mask Bank may contact Roberts at (573) 268-3321 or through the group’s Facebook page.