Columbia Public Schools has announced Helen Porter and Michelle Holz will fill two district-level leadership roles.
Porter has been named the assistant superintendent of secondary education. She served in an interim role last school year for the same position.
Porter began working for Columbia Public Schools in 1997 as a teacher at Oakland Junior High School. She later served in the roles of a teaching fellowship mentor, administrative assistant, assistant principal and principal, according to a news release from the district.
Porter's new position was previously held by Jennifer Rukstad. In February, Rukstad announced she'd be leaving Columbia Public Schools after the Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors named her as its new executive director.
Holz will be recommended to the Columbia School Board to serve as interim chief human resources officer, a position also previously held by Rukstad.
Since 2018, Holz has been the director of certificated and salaried personnel for Columbia Public Schools.
According to the release, Holz has nearly 15 years of teaching and school leadership experience, including serving as a program director, assistant principal and principal in multiple Illinois and Missouri districts.