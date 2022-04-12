Grant Elementary School was the first of 34 city schools and programs to receive a $2,500 grant from the Columbia Public Schools Foundation on Tuesday.
Every elementary, middle and high school in the district — as well as the Columbia Area Career Center, the gifted education program, the Quest program and the Center for Early Learning — will be awarded a grant in celebration of the foundation's 25-year anniversary.
Over the next week, representatives from the foundation will visit and present a large check to about six schools a day, said Katie Harris, who helps with the foundation's communications.
Sally Silvers, secretary of the foundation's board of directors and one its founders, said donations are intended to help schools enhance education in ways they wouldn't typically be able to with regular budget constraints.
"The foundation is absolutely amazing and as an entity, exists to support innovative projects, ideas, expansion of things beyond what the school district would be able to normally provide for its students when it comes to enrichment and enhancement of learning opportunities," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
The money will not be immediately given to schools when checks are presented. Rather, the district will receive one large donation of about $100,000, Baumstark said, and $2,500 will be put into each school or program's bank account.
The money came from a $1 million donation from the estate of Kathryn "Kay" McLeod, a physical education teacher for almost 25 years at Jefferson and West middle schools starting in 1948. It is the largest donation in the foundation's history, according to a news release.
"By donating to all of the schools and programs, the beauty of it is that Kay will have touched every single child in the school district," Silvers said.
Made up of local volunteers, the foundation has contributed roughly $1.4 million since its establishment in 1996, but Silvers said the actual amount of money raised for the district may be more. The foundation's mission is to "enhance and enrich public education."
The foundation's 25th anniversary celebration will be held April 21 at the Sorenson Estate. Nischelle Turner, co-host of "Entertainment Tonight" and a district alum, will be the featured speaker.
The district will also hold an event at the Boone County Nature School in recognition of both the foundation's anniversary and its $100,000 donation toward the nature school's construction. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. April 28.