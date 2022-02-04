Columbia Public Schools will extend its mask mandate through Feb. 11, the district announced Friday afternoon.
A letter sent to families said the district uses information from health experts, as well as virologists who study Columbia's wastewater to track COVID-19 as part of the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, wastewater data has been a reliable predictor of the arrival and peaks of COVID variants," the letter stated. "Current sewershed reports indicate the variant has peaked in Columbia, and we are beginning to see a decline. This is encouraging information."
The district will extend the mandate for another week "to better determine the impact of the current downward trend once all scholars and employees have returned to our buildings." Schools were closed for three days this week because of the winter storm that hit the area late Tuesday night.
"The safety of our scholars and employees continues to be our number one priority, and this extension of our current intervention will allow for additional time for cases to continue to decline in our community," the letter stated.
A mask mandate was in place throughout the fall in Columbia Public Schools. It ended when students returned from winter break in early January. Last month, parents received a note from Superintendent Brian Yearwood that said the district would temporarily enact a mask mandate due to peaks in COVID-19 cases amid the omicron variant. It was set to expire Friday.
However, when the Columbia School Board voted in favor of the mandate at its Jan. 20 meeting, it added an amendment that gave the superintendent the authority to extend it until Feb. 18 if needed.
The district also called for three teacher work days in January because of staffing shortages and an increase in COVID cases.
The district's mask policy has been a contested topic this school year.
Right now, Columbia Public Schools is again the target of a lawsuit filed last month by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over the temporary mandate.
On Monday, Schmitt filed a temporary restraining order that asked judges to halt mask mandates in the Columbia, St. Charles and Ferguson-Florissant school districts. No hearing date has been set yet.
Schmitt filed similar lawsuits against 44 other public school districts in the state. This past week, two of those districts, the Rockwood School District and the Fox C-6 School District, both in the St. Louis area, dropped their mandates. Meanwhile, the Kansas City City Council voted to extend the city's mask mandate in schools for two weeks.
Schmitt also sued the Columbia district over masks in August but dropped the suit in December after the Columbia School Board voted to end the mask mandate when students returned to their classrooms Jan. 4 after winter break.