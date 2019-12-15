The ongoing winter storm has prompted Columbia Public Schools and MU to close Monday.
MU announced the campus would be closed in an email Monday morning. MU had planned a delayed start with normal operations and any in-session classes resuming at noon.
Information about operations for MU hospitals and MU clinics can be found online.
Columbia College will be closed Monday.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced via Twitter that Monday morning’s Civic Appreciation Breakfast was canceled. Their account said the breakfast will be rescheduled, but did not give a specific date.
Conditions call for more snow and then accumulation of ice in the morning, with the possibility of refreezing Monday afternoon.
Columbia Christian Academy and Columbia Independent School are also closed, as are the schools in Centralia, Hallsville, Sturgeon and Southern Boone R-1 (Ashland).
