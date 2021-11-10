Columbia Public Schools will start another round of COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting next week. This time, elementary schools will be included in the mix of district locations offering the shot.
Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky issued a recommendation that extended use of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. The recommendation was then adopted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Nov. 3, permitting local vaccine administrators to distribute to kids.
Tuesday evening, the district sent a letter to inform parents of the clinics, which will be free and optional. Parents interested in having their child vaccinated for COVID-19 at school are required by law to fill out a written consent form and return it to the school. If a parent does not return a permission form in writing, their child will not receive the vaccine.
The district is hopeful that vaccine availability, combined with guidance from medical professionals, will contribute to ending the mask mandate that has been in place since mid-August, according to the letter.
Students will be able to receive their first dose of the vaccine from Nov. 15 to Dec. 11, and a second dose will be available from Jan. 4 until Jan. 28. Families are able to get their second shot at clinics elsewhere if desired. A complete schedule of the clinics can be found on the district website.
Elementary school first dose clinics
Nov. 15
Mill Creek: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Cedar Ridge: 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 16
Parkade: 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 17
Paxton Keely: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Russell Boulevard: 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 18
Ridgeway: 8 to 10 a.m.
Grant: 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 19
Rock Bridge: 8 to 10 a.m.
Shepard Boulevard: 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 22
Beulah Ralph: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Benton STEM: noon to 2 p.m.
Nov. 23
Midway Heights Elementary: 8 to 10 a.m.
New Haven: noon to 2 p.m.
Nov. 29
Eliot Battle: 8 to 10 a.m.
West Boulevard: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 30
Fairview: 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 1
Locust Street: noon to 2 p.m.
Dec. 2
Two Mile Prairie: noon to 2 p.m.
Dec. 3
Alpha Hart Lewis: 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 6
Blue Ridge: 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 7
Derby Ridge: 1 to 3 p.m.
Middle school first dose clinics
Nov. 30
Smithton: 8 to 10 a.m.
Dec. 1
John Warner: 8 to 10 a.m.
Dec. 2
Jefferson Middle: 8 to 10 a.m.
Dec. 3
Gentry: 8 to 10 a.m.
Dec. 6
Oakland: 8 to 10 a.m.
Dec. 8
Lange: 8 to 10 a.m.
High school first dose clinics
Dec. 7
Douglass: 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 9
Rock Bridge: 9 to 11 a.m.
Dec. 10
Battle: 9 to 11 a.m.
Dec. 11
Hickman: 9 to 11 a.m.
Other district locations
Nov. 16
Roseta: 8:30 a.m.
CORE: 1:45 p.m.