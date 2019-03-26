Two Columbia Public Schools administrators who sued the district for discrimination in 2017 will receive a settlement of $153,000 each for their “alleged but disputed physical and emotional distress damages,” according to their settlement agreements.
Andrew McCarthy and Rachel Henderson began dating in 2014 when they met as administrators at Battle High School. Now married, the couple filed separate lawsuits in August 2017 against the school district and Kevin Brown. The couple alleged several instances of racial and gender discrimination, according to previous reporting.
Brown resigned from his position as assistant superintendent in 2018 and took a position in the northern Chicago area, according to previous reporting.
Alleged instances of discrimination include Brown making lewd comments about women and saying “white families had no business adopting black kids,” according to the lawsuit. McCarthy and Henderson are a white couple who have adopted a black son.
Michelle Baumstark, spokeswoman for the school district, was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
As part of the settlement, the district and Brown denied all the claims in the lawsuits and any wrongdoing.
McCarthy and Henderson signed the agreements on Feb. 26. Columbia Board of Education President Jan Mees and board Secretary Tracy Davenport signed them March 13.
Missouri Casenet showed that both cases were voluntarily dismissed March 21.
The payments include one check each to McCarthy and Henderson of $90,924.15 and a check of $62,075.85 each to their attorneys with TGH Litigation, LLC.
