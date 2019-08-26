The Columbia Public School Districts’ insurer and the attorney representing the family of Gabriella Curry reached a $125,000 settlement Monday.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Crane approved the agreement in court Monday.
The petition for the approval of the settlement was made because the incident occurred on Columbia Public Schools’ property.
The family filed a wrongful death claim after the 4-year-old was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Columbia Police Officer Andria Heese on the sidewalk outside of Battle High Schoolon on Jan. 4.
The family of the child settled a wrongful death claim with the City of Columbia and Heese for $3.4 million May 20.
Neither the city of Columbia, Heese or Columbia Public Schools were judged to be at fault in Gabriella’s death in the May settlement.
Heese remains on administrative leave.
Cheyenne Curry and now ex-husband, Aaron Curry, will each receive $41,666.67 from the district. The Curry’s attorneys, Eng & Woods, will receive $41,666.66. The insurer and attorney will be liable for their own legal fees.
In court Monday, Aaron Curry said the circumstances of his daughter’s death contributed to the divorce. Cheyenne Curry was also in court and agreed to the settlement in the case, breaking down in tears on the witness stand. The Currys filed for divorce on Feb. 11, a month after their daughter’s death.
None of the parties involved wanted to talk about the settlement with a Missourian reporter after the brief hearing.
