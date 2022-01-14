Columbia Public Schools will not be in session for three days this month in preparation for the remainder of the COVID-19 omicron variant's peak, Superintendent Brian Yearwood wrote in an email to parents.
Jan. 21 — this coming Friday — and the following Monday and Tuesday — Jan. 24-25 — will serve as teacher work days. Jan. 25 was previously scheduled to be an early release day.
"As communicated to our school community yesterday, our systems and our schools are stressed as we work through this early part of the omicron variant surge in our community," Yearwood wrote in an email Friday. "Student and staff absences, as well as all other pressures, continue to increase."
The Board of Education will vote to approve the calendar changes at its work session Thursday. Other changes include added early release days on Feb. 9 and March 9. This time will also be used for teacher work.
Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the decision is based on information from health experts studying Columbia's wastewater as part of the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project. Data from that study shows that the omicron variant will peak in two or three weeks.
These three canceled school days are meant to get ahead of the peak, Baumstark said.
The district's decision capped a week of angst and anger among many students, teachers and staff.
On Monday, dozens of Hickman High School students began walkout protests in support of a mask mandate. At the school board meeting later that night, the meeting's agenda did not include any COVID-19-related items.
Students continued protesting on Tuesday. By Thursday, Yearwood informed the district that a temporary mask mandate will begin Tuesday, lasting until Feb. 4.
As of Friday, 441 students and 96 staff members in the district were quarantining, meaning they were either positive or a close contact, according to the district's COVID-19 tracker.
Active cases in Boone County have exceeded over 3,000, breaking records for highest cases ever since the pandemic began, the Missourian previously reported.
"As we continue to do our very best for scholars every day during these unprecedented times, we ask for continued grace, patience, kindness and understanding," Yearwood wrote.