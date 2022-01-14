Columbia Public Schools will not be in session for three days this month in preparation for the remainder of the COVID-19 omicron variant's peak, Superintendent Brian Yearwood wrote in an email to parents.
Next Friday and the following Monday and Tuesday — Jan. 24-25 — will serve as teacher work days. Jan. 25 was previously scheduled to be an early release day.
"As communicated to our school-community yesterday, our systems and our schools are stressed as we work through this early part of the omicron variant surge in our community," Yearwood wrote. "Student and staff absences, as well as all other pressures, continue to increase."
The Board of Education will vote to approve the calendar changes at its work session on Thursday.
The announcement comes a day after Yearwood informed the district that a temporary mask mandate will begin Tuesday, lasting until Feb. 4.