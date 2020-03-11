After MU announced the move to online classes until March 30, Columbia Public Schools told families the district will remain in session as usual.
While there are no known cases of the novel coronavirus at MU, concerns about COVID-19 prompted MU's decision.
The letter sent to CPS families Wednesday evening stated, "We continue to monitor the situation and will keep you informed of any changes or additional information as it becomes available."
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman updated the Columbia School Board on Monday.
The district said that in light of MU's announcement: Adventure Club will continue to operate; changes to after-school activities will be made at the district level and after communication with schools and sponsors; and teachers are preparing in case alternative methods of teaching become necessary.
Students who have health needs that make them high-risk, or students with family members in the home who are high-risk, may work directly with their school nurse and guidance counselor to determine the best academic and educational plan, the letter stated.
