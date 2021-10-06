The Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee approved a recommendation to pursue refinancing the district’s $11.3 million in general obligation bonds from 2012 on Wednesday. The committee will present the consideration to the Columbia School Board for approval at the Oct. 11 board meeting.
If approved, the bonds will be refinanced, meaning that the previous bonds will be replaced by new ones with the current interest rate factored in beginning March 1, 2022. By refinancing, the district will build an estimated interest savings of $210,000 per year, or more than $1 million over the next five years.
The board will vote on a Go-To-Market resolution, which will authorize district staff and attorneys to draft documents for a competitive sale of the district’s bonds Jan. 10 if approved. During the Jan. 10 school board meeting, the bond rates will be presented to the board for final approval. Matt Courtney from Pieper Sandler, the district’s financial advisor for bond matters, explained this to the finance committee Wednesday. If approved Jan. 10, the bonds would close about 30 days after.
Also Wednesday, Heather McArthur, chief financial officer, said the district had difficulty recruiting teachers for the 2021 summer session.
“A lot of teachers didn’t want to commit to the six-week summer school, so we did have some issues recruiting,” McArthur said, referring to the district’s extension of the summer semester to embed credits missed from the 2020-2021 school year.
This extension also affected student attendance throughout the summer, McArthur said.
“Our attendance declined over the six-week summer school. We suspected that might happen,” she said. To sustain attendance, McArthur said the district will begin and end the 2022 summer session in June.
This summer, 280 teachers taught classes, which is less than the roughly 300 that have taught in past years. To accommodate for this change, average class sizes increased.
McArthur also suggested combining Two Mile Prairie and Battle Elementary for summer classes. Additionally, four elementary schools and one middle school may be closed for construction in summer 2022. Schools suggested for closure include Russell Boulevard Elementary, Parkade Elementary, Shepard Boulevard Elementary, Derby Ridge Elementary and Jefferson Middle School.
“Summer school is a money maker for Columbia Public Schools,” McArthur said. She said district revenue is collected by daily attendance in the summer, and that Summer 2020 prompted some financial loss. Missouri is one of the only states to provide revenue to schools based on daily attendance in the summer.
Next steps regarding summer school will be further discussed at the Oct. 11 school board meeting.