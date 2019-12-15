The ongoing winter storm has prompted Columbia Public Schools to close Monday.
MU will have a delayed start with normal operations and any in-session classes resuming at noon. MU hospitals will remain open, and MU clinics will operate with normal hours.
Columbia College will be closed Monday.
Conditions call for more snow and then accumulation of ice in the morning, with the possibility of refreezing Monday afternoon.
Columbia Christian Academy and Columbia Independent School are also closed, as are the schools in Centralia, Hallsville, Sturgeon and Southern Boone R-1 (Ashland).
KOMU.com posts updated listings of closures and cancellations as they are received. Click here for the list.