The Columbia School Board approved an agreement at its Monday night meeting to accept a grant for four people in the district to assess The 1619 Project materials.
The 1619 Project is a New York Times Magazine initiative that began in 2019 to reframe the country’s history by looking at the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.
The project was published in connection with the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia.
The Pulitzer Center in Washington, D.C., has partnered with the Times to create a nationwide education network to fund the exploration of "key questions of racial justice and other pressing issues," according to the center's website.
Each grant recipient will receive $5,000 to help develop sample units to engage students in The 1619 Project.
Michelle Baumstark, district spokesperson, said, however, that the district has not adopted The 1619 Project.
“There's no implementation here," she said. "Any curriculum that gets approved would have to go through the Board of Education. All our teachers have done is submit a grant to be able to look at it."
Baumstark also said the district is two to three years away from even considering the project for possible use.
“It takes a total of three to six years to implement a new curriculum,” she said.
The partnership with the Pulitzer Center could have the district's four participants create sample lessons and other materials based on the resources from The 1619 Project, Baumstark said.
The project has become a point of controversy nationwide as school districts reevaluate how to teach the legacy of slavery and the impact of Black contributions as part of the nation's history.
In January, a bill was introduced by state Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Taney, that would prohibit the use of The 1619 Project in the state's public schools. The bill later died in committee.
Similar bills have been introduced by legislators in Arkansas, Iowa and Mississippi.
According to a report in The New York Times, the goal of the project is to consider what it would mean to regard 1619 as the nation’s birth year. The report includes essays and other discussion about the aspects of contemporary American life with roots in slavery.
Since it began, the project has compiled a range of literary works by contemporary Black writers that cover topics including medical inequality, the wealth gap and mass incarceration.