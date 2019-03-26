The Missourian submitted a list of 10 standardized questions to the three candidates for Columbia School Board.
The candidates' answers will be published in a series. Here are their answers to the following question:
Do you have any concerns on the proposed bill moving through the state legislature that would allow the district to use city buses as school buses to transport high school students?
Jay Atkins: I like the idea of finding creative solutions to problems, and I like the idea of using city buses as an alternative form of transportation for students in need. The district’s current one-size-fits-all busing scheme does not always work, and it needs to be revisited. If the proposed measure passes, and if CPS chooses to work with the city on busing, we need to be prudent in our approach. Student safety must be our paramount consideration for any new transportation protocol. I am very open to new ideas for student transportation so long as they are deployed responsibly.
Della Streaty-Wilhoit: Transportation and safety are two large line items in the district’s budget. Any proposal that can make positive progress on these two fronts simultaneously should have an opportunity for review.
Blake Willoughby: I do not have concerns with the bill because it would allow for the community to have a conversation, finally, on this issue. The city, board and community should be allowed to have a conversation about ending double busing and allowing students to ride the city bus system. Kids 18 and younger can already ride the bus for free, so adding additional stops and stops specifically at the schools would aid our kids and staff because then they could use the city buses to get to work more efficiently, since stops would be added to the schools.
