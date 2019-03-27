The Missourian submitted a list of 10 standardized questions to the three candidates for Columbia School Board.
The candidates' answers will be published in a series. Here are their answers to the following question:
As of the 2017 school year, Missouri ranked 41st among U.S. states in teacher pay. What action, if any, should the Columbia School Board take on this?
Della Streaty-Wilhoit: Lower pay or inadequate pay for teachers is a statewide problem that requires strategic planning and budgeting. On this issue, we have a long way to go in finding a solution. As an educator, I believe we should pay teachers a higher salary; however, to do so, we must find a sustainable means to pay for higher salaries.
Blake Willoughby: We should always be looking at our budget and seeing where we can make increases to teacher pay. Our community is a strong supporter of public education and a majority of our budget comes from local taxes. As a state, we need to pressure Jefferson City to actually fully fund education and assist in the raising of teachers’ salaries. How the board can do this is by allowing the superintendent to lobby for this type of funding for our teachers.
Jay Atkins: This is a statewide problem that needs to be addressed at the state level, and the CPS Board should be leading the way. We are the state’s fifth-largest district, and our voice needs to be heard in Jefferson City. The current board has utterly failed in that regard. My 10-year history as a professional government affairs attorney will help correct that. I know how Jefferson City works, and I have the relationships and expertise necessary to be an effective advocate for our district. If CPS, and the rest of Missouri, has any hope of continuing to find and retain talented teachers, it must start with a fiscal commitment from our state legislators. If elected, I will fight for that commitment.
Supervising editor is Daphne Psaledakis.