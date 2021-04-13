Columbia School Board discusses redistricting, assessments

The Columbia School Board discussed redrawing elementary school attendance areas and district-wide assessment updates Monday night, along with swearing in new members Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass.
The board also approved the end of the 2020-21 school year calendar, with June 3 as the final day of school, accounting for snow days and emergencies. No additional days were necessary. Teachers will be scheduled until June 8.
Redrawing attendance areas
District Chief Operations Officer Randy Gooch introduced Karen Daniel-Hamberg from Cooperative Strategies, an educational planning company. Daniel-Hamberg presented potential plans for the redrawing of district attendance zones. These plans began last year, but all work on redrawing elementary boundaries was halted in August because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamberg said longevity is the company’s No. 1 goal when redrawing boundaries so families don’t have to move schools again as the district continues to grow.
“We want to shape a recommendation that is best for the community,” she said.
The plans proposed by Daniel-Hamberg for redrawing boundaries will be divided into three phases: Phase 1 will begin in fall 2021; Phase 2 will begin fall 2022; and Phase 3 will begin fall 2023.
Phase 1 is set to address the current 130% capacity at Parkade Elementary School. This phase would move the northern section of the Parkade attendance zone to Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, which is at 69% capacity. The change would move Parkade and Alpha Hart to 92% and 96% capacities, respectively.
Phase 2 will address Rock Bridge Elementary School, and Phase 3 will take into consideration the opening of the new Russell Boulevard Elementary School addition.
Daniel-Hamberg also presented scenarios A, B, C and D for phases two and three. Of the four scenarios, scenario B, C and D include detached zones, which the School Board calls islands. Previous boards have avoided islands, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said.
If a student is moved during one of the phases, Daniel-Hamberg said, they will not be relocated during a later phase. Additionally, fifth-graders and siblings may be allowed to remain at their current schools.
Parents will be able to provide feedback on the boundary options at open houses from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Gentry Middle School, Wednesday at Jefferson Middle School and Thursday at Lange Middle School, Daniel-Hamberg said.
An online public survey about the options will be available on the district’s website from Tuesday until April 20.
On April 22, Daniel-Hamberg will present the School Board with the feedback received and make a recommendation for the new boundaries at Parkade.
The School Board will hear recommendations for final boundary options during its meeting May 10. On June 9, it is expected to make a decision.
District-wide assessments
Stiepleman presented year-to-year data from district-wide assessments in mathematics and reading from the three school years spanning 2018-21.
“We expected test scores to decline after the pandemic due to disruptions in education,” he said. Overall, in elementary and secondary students, there was a 3.3% decrease in reading proficiency and 10.7% decrease in mathematics between the 2018-19 and 2020-21 school years. Stiepleman said secondary students fared better than elementary.
Stiepleman also presented the disaggregated data, “not to blame students but to highlight where our system still has work to do,” he said. For African American students, reading scores stayed about the same, but math scores dropped 12.1%.
A similar trend appeared among students who receive free or reduced cost lunches. Those students had a 1.6% decrease in reading proficiency and a 12.7% decrease in math.
Swearing-in
The meeting began with the swearing-in of Sasser and Snodgrass, as they received the most votes in the April 6 election. After they were recognized, Snodgrass and Sasser took their places on the board.
Stiepleman then recognized outgoing members Teresa Maledy and Susan Blackburn. Maledy lost her bid for reelection April 6. Blackburn did not run.
“To spend time with Susan Blackburn is a gift, as, when you speak to her, she makes you feel like the most important person in the world,” Stiepleman said.
Blackburn said she was honored and humbled.
“What we do in education is so important, so I cannot thank all of you enough,” Blackburn said.
Stiepleman described Maledy as a “matriarch of many community initiatives” who has dedicated her life to service. Maledy spoke through tears as she thanked the School Board, teachers, staff and families.
“All of you have met a huge challenge with extraordinary and creative measures,” she said.
Before the meeting, Maledy expressed her disappointment at initiatives being sidelined because of the pandemic.
“There are initiatives I would have liked to see to fruition, but overall, I know the district is in a really strong place,” she said. “It was a privilege to serve.”
*After Stiepleman’s recognition of the outgoing members, the School Board voted to re-elect Helen Wade as president (David Seamon dissented). Della Streaty-Wilhoit was elected vice president. Heather McArthur and Tracy Davenport were re-elected to their previous positions of treasurer and secretary, respectively.
Public comment
Six of the seven people who came forward for public comment shared concerns about the district’s special education policies.
“Labels do not make the enemy, but inaction does,” said Christina Ingoglia, a mother of a 6-year-old in the district with disabilities, speaking on the importance of allies on the board. “I hope you all earn the title of progressive.”
Sara Rivera, another parent, reiterated the importance of living up to a title.
“I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but CPS is not the best at educating students with disabilities, students of color or students who learn differently,” Rivera said. She said the School Board’s mindset needs to change, and it “should work on affecting lasting change that would actually earn (it) the title of best.”