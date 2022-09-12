The Columbia School Board approved a new public participation policy Monday evening that limits public comment to 30 minutes and prioritizes comments related to agenda items.

Before sending the policy to the board, the Policy Committee of Columbia Public Schools made multiple amendments to it. More amendments were made to the policy on Monday night.

