The Columbia School Board approved a new public participation policy Monday evening that limits public comment to 30 minutes and prioritizes comments related to agenda items.
Before sending the policy to the board, the Policy Committee of Columbia Public Schools made multiple amendments to it. More amendments were made to the policy on Monday night.
At the committee meeting on Aug. 29, amendments were made to ensure public comment occurs before any board discussion and vote, allows space for any “school-related” matter, not just action and agenda items, and would allow people to register for public comment up to time of the meeting.
One amendment made at the board meeting changes the language so that a person may speak more than two months in a row if their comments at future meetings are related to an action item. Previously, the policy limited public comment so if a person spoke at two consecutive meetings, they could not speak at a third consecutive meeting, regardless of what they were commenting on.
Another amendment struck the words “or up to the time of” from the policy regarding registration for public comment at the meeting, reversing the change made by the Policy Committee. Board member Katherine Sasser opposed the change, which she said would make public comment inaccessible. Board member Helen Wade said the inclusion of “in advance” can mean up to the start of the meeting, making the language repetitive.
Another amendment changed a piece of language to match the wording that was changed in the Policy Committee meeting that allows people to comment on any “school-related” matter.
Snodgrass motioned to amend the policy to get rid of the 30-minute limit, but it failed.
Before the vote, board member Jeanne Snodgrass highlighted that the new policy does not limit speakers from commenting on multiple agenda items.
Board members Blake Willoughby and Katherine Sasser voted against the new policy, which passed 5-2.
Public opposition
During public comment on the item, 10 people spoke in opposition of the policy, with no public comment in support.
Parent Tara Arnett said the majority of parents who frequently utilize public comment are parents of children in special education programs.
After the vote was passed, Arnett voiced her opposition again in the general public comment at the end.
“Tonight, we voted on a policy that no one has any idea how we’re going to put it in place,” Arnett said.
Chrystal Blauvelt — whose son attends the Center for Responsive Education (CORE), a CPS building dedicated to children with special needs — criticized the communication between parents and the board after public comment.
“Whatever we say to you is irrelevant, so why would I want to come back?” she asked the board.
Battle High School teacher Mechelle Neuerburg voiced her opposition to the new policy as well.
“When the public cares enough to pack this room, then you ought to hear them,” she said.
Others who commented emphasized the confusion the amendments had caused and said there were too many questions left unanswered as to how the policy will be applied.
In other action
The board also voted to issue the first $40 million portion of the $80 million bond issue that voters approved in April. The vote to approve the bond issuance also allows the district to refinance an $8.8 million remainder from a 2014 bond issue, saving the district $289,000 in interest.
The $40 million will be spent on renovations and an addition to the Columbia Area Career Center, an addition to Battle Elementary School and a new elementary school near John Warner Middle School.
A new COVID-19 action plan was approved by the board to align district guidelines with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new plan does not require masks, allows those exposed but asymptomatic to remain in school and outlines that guardians will be notified of an outbreak of multiple students within “a stable group” or an elementary classroom. Students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms when visiting the school nurse will be sent home and only allowed to return with a negative COVID-19 test or a note from a physician.
The district will move forward with a lease purchase agreement for the Boone County Nature School. In another vote, the board approved an agreement with Verslues Construction Co., Inc. for the construction of the school, which will cost $6.5 million and should be completed by Jan. 1, 2024, according to the construction agreement.
Yearwood's presentation
Superintendent Brian Yearwood gave a presentation on the start of the school year and the district's next steps. The presentation included data on district enrollment, attendance, teacher retention and student achievement.
According to the district's data, first day of school enrollment was at its highest since the pandemic. Teacher retention is at 87%, down a percent from last school year. Yearwood said that the district's ability to keep teachers "speaks to the quality environment that exists." He also spoke about transportation and said that all regular bus route driver positions for the year have been filled.
Yearwood attributed a decrease in attendance and an increase in out-of-school suspensions to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the district is "aware of it and working to overcome it" through partnering with mental health services for students.