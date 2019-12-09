The Columbia School Board approved a revised seclusion, isolation and restraint policy at Monday’s December meeting.
Before Monday’s discussion on the policy, district administration met with representatives from the Special Education Parent Teacher Association and Missouri Disability Empowerment, according to the meeting agenda.
“We felt there was a step we needed to take,” Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said, referencing the district’s meeting with SEPTA and MoDE. He said they worked through some of the policy’s language and had a “very productive” conversation.
The largest portion of clarification in the policy regards the district’s obligation to notify parents and guardians following an emergency situation involving the use of seclusion, isolation or restraint within 10 school days of the incident. The report must include a plan to prevent the need for future use of seclusion, isolation or restraint, along with other details about the incident. The previous policy stated that “parents will receive copies of any incident reports generated regarding their student upon request.”
The policy maintains the original language that “the superintendent or designee will ensure all district personnel are informed about policies and procedures involving the use of seclusion, isolation and restraint.” District personnel will receive annual training.
The policy has been discussed since September and was presented for second read and final approval Monday. It passed unanimously.
Lottery schools
Mike Szydlowski, the district’s science coordinator, gave an update about the district’s lottery schools’ efforts to give students a “voice and choice” in their learning. Three lottery elementary schools — Benton STEM, Locust Street Expressive Arts and Ridgeway — serve as feeder schools for the newly developed Jefferson Middle School STEAM Academy. The schools offer specialized programs to students both in and out of its attendance areas.
“We are a very science-heavy town,” Szydlowski said of the community’s many science-based partnerships with Columbia schools.
Szydlowski emphasized the district’s desire to bridge connections between the lottery elementary schools and Jefferson Middle School.
The district is looking to add visits to the Jefferson Middle School STEAM Academy for fifth-graders, expand community partnerships and add student competitions and experiences at feeder schools. The school will invite fifth-grade students to sit in on a STEAM-hour class elective.
Other opportunities for students include Fairview Elementary, which offers place-based project learning, and the district’s nature school, which is set to open for the 2021-22 school year, according to previous Missourian reporting. Place-based learning addresses the same academic standards but in a community context.
In other news
The board listened to a fleet management partnership proposal from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Randall Gooch, the district’s chief operations officer, has worked with the company to create a plan to update the district’s fleet of 72 maintenance and miscellaneous vehicles over the next eight years. The board approved the request to formally vote on the partnership at its Jan. 13 meeting. The partnership will save the district $204,000 over the first eight years, according to a presentation at the meeting.
- The board voted to approve a one-year contract extension for Stiepleman extending through June 30, 2023.
Information regarding salary will be brought to the board in the spring when all other salary considerations are discussed.
- The board voted to adopt a resolution calling a special election for general obligation bonds in the amount of $20 million. Heather McArthur, the district’s chief financial officer, told the public that bond money is meant to be spent on long-term investments rather than disposable items. “If you pick the building up and shake it out, nothing that falls out should be paid for with bond money,” she said Monday.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.