The Columbia School Board will review a policy at its meeting Monday that would cap public comment at 30 minutes.

The proposed policy will only allot a half-hour for public comments during regularly scheduled board meetings, according to the meeting agenda. The board does not currently have a policy limiting the length of public comments.

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

