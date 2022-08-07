The Columbia School Board will review a policy at its meeting Monday that would cap public comment at 30 minutes.
The proposed policy will only allot a half-hour for public comments during regularly scheduled board meetings, according to the meeting agenda. The board does not currently have a policy limiting the length of public comments.
The policy would also restrict speakers to discussing items on the meeting's agenda. Currently, speakers are free to discuss any school-related issue during public comments.
Another proposed change is adding a requirement for speakers to pre-register before the meeting. Other requirements for public comments would remain the same, including limiting comments to three minutes per person . The president reserves the right to rule any comments that are “irrelevant” or “derogatory” as out of order, according to the Board’s agenda, as well as remove any individual who disrupts a meeting.
The new policy also states an individual who comments at two consecutive meetings is not permitted to comment at the third subsequent meeting.
The board will also vote Monday on a tax abatement for EquipmentShare, a construction equipment rental company.
According to meeting documents, EquipmentShare wants to construct a new “high-tech, destination corporate campus” along Interstate 70 consisting of a flagship office building, a technology development center, smaller office buildings and space for a future retail concept store.
The company is requesting a 10-year abatement of 75% of the personal and property taxes on their investment in constructing the office. With the abatement, Columbia Public Schools would receive an estimated increase in property tax revenues of $2 million over the next decade, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting agenda also includes:
- Facilities and construction services business transactions.
- Special services business transactions.
- Construction change orders.
- Athletics business transactions.
Written public comments to be given to the board can be submitted online until 2 p.m. Monday. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administrative Building, 1818 W. Worley St. The meeting will adjourn to executive session after the public session.