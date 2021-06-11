Finalizing new attendance areas and the 2021-2022 operating budget are the priorities Monday for the Columbia School Board.
At its May 10 meeting, the board unanimously approved a plan to redraw the attendance area for Parkade Elementary School, which, at 130% capacity, has had more students than it's meant to serve. The change takes effect this fall.
Now, the board will make a final decision on new attendance areas for Rock Bridge Elementary School.
The change will take effect for the 2022-2023 school year. About 900 kindergarteners through fifth graders will be affected, though rising fifth grade students may remain at their current schools and siblings may stay together, according to board documents.
The plan addresses the growth expected in certain parts of Columbia. It is expected to affect Rock Bridge, Cedar Ridge and Midway Heights elementary schools.
The board will also vote on an attendance area change that takes into account a new addition at Russell Elementary School. That will take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.
Also on the agenda is finalizing the district's 2021-2022 budget.
Total revenue is projected to be about $248.4 million, while total operating costs are estimated at $253 million, leaving a deficit of almost $4.6 million, according to board documents.
The largest share of funding for the operating budget comes from local taxes, at 64%. State funding accounts for 30%.
The largest share of expenditures will go to salaries, at 59%. Service and supply accounts for 22% and benefits for 18%.
A net increase of $6.5 million in total revenue is expected in the coming budget. However, the district also expects to spend $16 million more compared to last year. This deficit spending was purposely planned on the district's part to pay for one-time costs such as furniture for the Rock Bridge Elementary and Jefferson Middle School.
Monday's school board meeting will be the last for Peter Stiepleman as superintendent of Columbia Public Schools. Stiepleman, who is retiring, will be succeeded by H. Brian Yearwood.