District students from pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade will move to a four-day model of in-person learning on Jan. 19, according to a vote by the Columbia School Board on Monday night.
The board’s 5-2 vote came at about 10:10 p.m., four hours into the meeting. Voting for the plan were Blake Willoughby, Susan Blackburn, Helen Wade, Chris Horn and Teresa Maledy. Dissenting board members were David Seamon and Della Streaty-Wilhoit.
Under the four-day model, pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will attend in-person classes each weekday except Wednesdays, which will be used for cleaning classrooms, giving teachers planning time and professional development training. Masks will be required, but social distancing will not be possible.
Middle and high school students will move to a two-day hybrid model Jan. 19. Under this model, middle and high school students will be separated into two groups.
Group 1 students will attend classes in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays, they will have an opportunity to Zoom in at the beginning of their classes. They will then log off and complete individual assignments.
Group 2 students will do the opposite. They will do a combination of Zoom and individual learning on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays, they will attend in-person classes.
Wednesdays for both Group 1 and 2 students will be used for cleaning classrooms, teacher planning time and professional development training.
COVID-19 update, vaccination plan
Prior to the board’s discussion on the reopening plans, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman presented an update on COVID-19 rates within the district.
The average rate of new COVID-19 cases over a two-week period on the district’s 14-day tracker Monday was 82.4 per 10,000 people. That’s above the district’s earlier rate of 50 cases per 10,000 people standard. However, it’s down from the district’s case rate all-time high of 111.7 per 10,000 people on Nov. 23.
Population numbers for the 14-day case tracker are based on people living within the district, including MU students. The 50 per 10,000 people threshold was set by the district in August as one marker in determining whether to recommend all-virtual learning.
As of Monday night, 13 district employees were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 26 were quarantined after reporting close contacts, according to the district tracker. Twenty-nine students were in isolation, and 75 were quarantined.
As of last Friday, 100 district students had been tested for COVID-19 antigens, Stiepleman said. Twenty-five students tested positive, meaning the district has a 25% student positivity rate. The district’s positivity standard for staff was 16.42%, with 23 out of 140 district staff testing positive for antigens.
Stiepleman also presented data about the district’s readiness to return to in-person learning.
District bus routes have been completed and nutrition services were staffed at 85-88%, Stiepleman said. Grab-and-go meals will still be available at schools for students learning virtually.
Air ionization purifiers are being installed by a contractor in district schools at an average rate of 200 classrooms per week, Stiepleman said. Installation at 11 schools has been completed so far. District carpenters are also assisting with the installation and are completing about 20 classrooms a week.
The board voted at its Dec. 14 meeting to buy and install the air ionization purifiers. Three different types were purchased and are being installed: portable units, in-line units (installed in existing HVAC units) and larger in-line units for unique HVAC units.
The district allocated approximately $1.2 million of CARES Act funding for the effort, said district Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur.
Also, at the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a resolution in support of vaccination of district personnel. The resolution is a clear statement of the board’s stance and request for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to prioritize vaccines for district personnel in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan.
The resolution defined district personnel as “all school district employees, regardless of title.” District contractors such as bus drivers, therapists and food service providers were also included in the personnel definition.
More than 200 district employees were vaccinated last weekend, Stiepleman said. The employees included school nurses and those who work to provide in-person special education services. The vaccines were administered by Boone Hospital Center.