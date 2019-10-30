Columbia schools scored higher than the state average for the 2018-19 ACT, according to results released by the ACT on Wednesday.
The ACT, or the American College Test, is a standardized test which measures students’ performances in English, reading, mathematics and science. Students can then use their scores in the college admission process.
The composite score for the 1,137 Columbia Public Schools students who took the test was 21.1, Michelle Baumstark, district spokesperson, said.
Students earned the following average scores:
- English: 20.3.
- Math: 20.7.
- Reading: 21.3.
- Science: 21.5.
At Tolton Catholic High School, 65 seniors in the class of 2019 took the test and earned a composite score of 24.04, according to Tim Scherrer, academic dean at Tolton. Scherrer didn’t have scores for individual subjects at the time of publication.
According to the ACT’s state briefing, 56,238 students took the ACT and earned a composite score of 20.8.
Baumstark said 10 Columbia Public Schools students earned a perfect score of 36 on the test: Kavin Anand, William Cover, Cooper Deneke, Rachel Edidin, James Glaser, Benjamin Lewandowski, Guthrie Stroh, Alice Tang, Wendy Yan and Michael Zou.
Only 109 students in Missouri received a perfect score last year, Ed Colby, senior director of media and public relations at the ACT, said.
The district has been offering the ACT for free to juniors since spring 2018, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“The district continuing to pay for 11th graders to take the exam provides access to opportunity that some students might not otherwise consider,” Baumstark wrote in an email. “Students might find that they are eligible for scholarships or might consider different post-secondary options that they otherwise might have simply ruled out.”
Scherrer said Tolton doesn’t offer preparatory courses for the ACT, but its curriculum prepares students for the types of questions they’ll see on the test.
“The best preparation for doing well on the ACT is rigorous coursework,” Scherrer said. “Whenever our teachers see an opportunity to expose them to those types of questions, many of them do so.”
The ACT provided four recommendations for policymakers and stakeholders to ensure students are performing to their potential on the test:
Ensure all students have access to rigorous academic courses — and take them.
Give educators resources to meet their students’ needs.
Consistently assess student performance and give feedback.
Ensure students’ education is holistic by addressing academic, social and emotional needs.
