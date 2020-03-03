A House hearing over seclusion and restraint policy in K-12 schools will be held Wednesday in Jefferson City, but Columbia Public Schools will not be in attendance. The district declined the invitation, citing unavailability due to short notice, but listed its positions in a letter and requested it be heard by the committee.
The House Special Committee on Regulatory Oversight and Reform requested district presence because of its relationship with Catapult Learning, a contracted instructional company. Chairman of the Committee Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Dardenne Prairie, said Catapult Learning uses a seclusion room at the district’s CORE building.
The Columbia School Board changed its seclusion and restraint policy in December to require teachers to notify parents within 10 days of a seclusion or restraint incident. In September, parents and students had raised concerns over policy language at a board meeting.
The hearing comes after a bill was filed in January that would strengthen restrictions on seclusion and restraint usage in Missouri schools. The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee unanimously approved the legislation.
Regarding Catapult Learning, the district said in a response letter to Hicks that Catapult is bound by contract to district policy and it implements students’ individualized plans.
The district also included in its positions the definitions of seclusion, isolation and restraint within district policy.
Seclusion is defined as confinement in an enclosed space with locking hardware, while isolation does not involve locking.
Seclusion is prohibited in policy except in emergencies involving law enforcement. The district said isolation “will never be used as a form of punishment or for the convenience of personnel,” according to the letter sent by the district.
Isolation, however, is allowed in emergencies, last resort scenarios or if the method is detailed in an individualized plan for students with a disability, the district said.
Isolation policy requires constant in-person monitoring of the student, according to the district’s response. Technological monitoring is permitted when personal safety is deemed compromised.
Mechanical restraints are only allowed in individualized plans or by law enforcement, while physical restraints are also allowed in emergencies or last resort situations. Physical restraint must be no greater than the force necessary to protect the student and must be done by trained faculty members, according to the district.
Despite the district’s absence, Hicks said he will still hold the hearing.
“I’m still going to let my committee members and any witnesses testify,” he said.
Hicks had hoped that the hearing would be a good opportunity to hear both sides of the story, but because the school district is not attending, he said he will be forced to only hear one side.
However, Hicks is going to keep working with the district to find a time that works for them.
“I look forward to sending another letter, and one that maybe gives them a little more time,” Hicks said.