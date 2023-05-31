Speller 111 Aanya Shetty competes in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Speller 111, Aanya Shetty of Columbia, representing the Columbia Missourian, competes in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday in National Harbor, Maryland.

 E. M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee

Aanya Shetty was feeling confident as she waited for her turn on the second day of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday.

She knew the majority of the words posed to the other contestants, but when her chance came, it was an unfamiliar Persian word: B-A-R-S-O-M, defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “a bundle of sacred twigs or metal rods used by priests in Zoroastrian ceremonies.”

