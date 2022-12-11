Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap

To Volunteer with Math Mentors The Math Mentors program is seeking volunteers to support students in the classroom and do one-on-one tutoring. These volunteer mentors must be able to commit to at least two to three hours of classroom work per week. A professional background in a STEM-based field is a plus, but not required. For more information on how to get involved, contact Lisa Nieder, secondary math coordinator at Columbia Schools, at lnieder@cpsk12.org.
On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
Slowly, the classmates pulled out their textbooks. Today, they would be making sense of fractions and percentages.
Amid the bustle, Urie surveyed the room carefully before pacing to the front door. As she opened it, a man walked into the room.
“Hello, Mr. Moore,” Urie said, smiling.
With a close-cropped head of silver hair and dressed in a crimson quarter-zip, Bill Moore waved to the students, cradling his math textbook.
After a decades-long executive career with manufacturing giant 3M, Moore never thought he would end up teaching in public schools. But when it comes to bridging gaps, even in math achievement, it’s never a bad idea to bring in an engineer.
“This is very different for me,” Moore said. “It’s been extremely rewarding in that regard.”
Moore belongs to the board of the Columbia STEM Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the number of kids who pursue STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — education.
Last school year, the alliance teamed up with the Columbia Public Schools math department to start a Math Mentors program. Moore is a classroom tutor with the project, in which historically underrepresented students who demonstrate academic potential are pushed into the district’s advanced-level math track. These students then receive help from volunteer tutors in the local STEM community.
“Math is one of those foundational things,” Moore said. “When you enter into high school, we’d like for as many students as possible to feel like if there’s an elective out there, or coursework that they can take, that they feel confident that they can do that.”
How the program is structured
Lisa Nieder, the district’s secondary math coordinator, said the decision to place these students in advanced-level courses is a collective process among math faculty, students’ families and the Math Mentors team.
“I went through the data and looked at students who weren’t recommended for advanced sixth (grade math) by their fifth grade teacher but whose data was showing higher,” Nieder said. “Maybe it wasn’t advanced, but they were on the cusp, with potential.’”
Volunteer mentors like Moore from Columbia’s robust STEM-based workforce are then sent into classrooms to tutor student participants during their math classes and free periods.
“If they (students) have any gaps in their learning, or just some things they aren’t super solid on, the mentor can help fill those gaps before they experience it in the actual classroom,” Nieder said. “And then they’re in class, where they find success and build confidence.”
In completing the advanced middle school math curriculum, students are put on the track to take Advanced Placement statistics or calculus in their senior year and potentially enter college with math credit hours.
“By giving them support, and getting them around other kids who are like-minded, I feel like we’re opening the doors for them to future careers that they didn’t consider before,” Nieder said.
There are three types of tutoring positions in the Math Mentors pilot program: classroom mentors; response to intervention, or RTI, mentors; and co-curricular mentors.
The classroom mentors, like Moore, study lesson material and circulate during lectures to talk through and write out problems with students. These mentors support all students in the classroom, attending class twice a week to help whoever needs it.
Then there are the RTI mentors who go to schools during free periods to help the program’s students one-on-one with classwork and facilitate the test retake process.
Lastly, the co-curricular mentors guide an after-school math affinity club at Jefferson called STEAM for Historically Underrepresented Individuals — or SHURI for short, a reference to a member of the Wakandan royal family in the Marvel cinematic universe.
The three-year pilot program has eight volunteer mentors and 17 student participants in the RTI program, though Jones said 163 advanced math students across Jefferson and Benton STEM Elementary School benefit from classroom mentoring twice a week. These scholars include members of two fifth-grade math classes at Benton and five sixth-grade advanced math classes at Jefferson. Four seventh-grade advanced math classes at Jefferson were added into the program this year.
Betsy Jones, a 31-year veteran of the district and coordinator of the Math Mentors program, said the vision is to work with these students through Algebra I in eighth grade. “The beauty of the program is now we’ve worked with some kids for two years,” she said. “We’re developing good relationships with them. And it’s all about math.”
‘It really gives me a challenge’
Nieder said a lot of academic and quantitative research shows that students can be pushed to handle advanced math if they are given proper support.
But if numbers aren’t your thing, just take it from Jefferson seventh grader Na’Zyra Holland. “I am enjoying advanced math because it really gives me a challenge,” she said.
Na’Zyra said she was placed into the program at the beginning of the school year after talking with her mother and Jones on the first day of class. She said her work with Jones during RTI periods has helped her go into tests with more confidence.
“Sometimes we study before we take the test, and I know what to do and different strategies to do it with,” she said.
Na’Zyra said that with the Math Mentors program, she’s seen improvement on her test scores the first time around — and in understanding tricky concepts.
“During surface area and volume, I wasn’t really confident in that,” Na’Zyra said. “But once we went over it, and took the test, I think it went pretty good.”
Na’Zyra recommends Math Mentors to people who “need help with their math and don’t know what to do or where to start.” She is also an active and proud member of the SHURI student group.
“I won a Hershey’s Bar and Skittles for bringing the most friends,” Na’Zyra said.
Longstanding gap in math achievement
While the Math Mentors program may be a new addition to the CPS world, the achievement gap in the American public school system has shown itself a resilient and longstanding challenge.
Historically, low-income students and students of color in U.S. public schools have performed worse on standardized tests compared to white students and students of higher income brackets. This wide disparity was first publicly acknowledged in the Department of Education’s Equality of Educational Opportunity Study of 1966. The lead author on the report, James S. Coleman, tied this difference in test performance to family-related factors, not schools themselves.
Yet, as the nation progressively integrated public schools via national legislation in the 1970s and 1980s, the racial achievement gap shrunk, and scholars began to question Coleman’s findings.
“If policies were actually decreasing it, it showed that there might not have been an achievement gap,” said Stephen Kotok, associate professor of instructional leadership at St. John’s University in New York. “But what a lot of other scholars have called an opportunity gap.”
Constance Lindsay, an associate professor of educational leadership at the University of North Carolina, researches policies that help close the racial achievement gap in public schools. Lindsay said that regardless of the terminology used to describe this test score disparity, the factors that feed into it are varied and extensive.
“Things like school funding, larger policies, historical issues that impact one group over the other,” Lindsay said. “Once you’re sort of inside of school, teachers might exhibit bias, there might be tracking. There might be a lack of access to advanced courses.”
Although progress toward closing the achievement gap persists into the 21st century, significant disparities in math and literacy scores linger along racial and socioeconomic lines nationwide. The data shows Columbia Public Schools is no exception to these trends.
In the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years, 50% to 60% of white CPS middle schoolers tested at or above proficient levels on MAP math tests. In that same time frame, only 10% to 20% of black CPS middle schoolers tested at or above proficient levels on MAP math tests. Other subgroups showed similarly low performance levels. Only 15% to 25% of CPS middle schoolers on a free and reduced-cost lunch plan and 25% to 35% of Latino middle schoolers tested at or above proficient levels on math MAP tests in that same time frame.
As of the 2020-2021 school year, 46% of CPS middle schoolers were on a free and reduced-cost lunch plan. Yet this population only made up 12% of students in advanced-level math courses.
Urie, the math teacher at Jefferson, said students become what they think they can become. As such, when underrepresented students are excluded from advanced-level math and science classes, they self-select out of STEM careers.
“They choose a profession that they think there are options for them,” Urie said. “I think a lot of the time, they don’t see themselves as those professions, scientists and astronauts and mathematicians.” Urie was among the first adopters of the Math Mentors program to her classroom and has seen significant increase in retention for advanced level math classes.
“We would really love to see more diversity in those upper-level math classes,” Nieder said. ”But it’s hard because math is a sequential subject. So it really depends on where you start.”
Of the 17 students who participated in RTI mentoring during the first year of the program, all but one went on to seventh grade advanced math. Jones said 14 of these RTI students who completed the year in advanced math received Bs or better.
Moore, the Math Mentors tutor, noted STEM professions are a major driver of opportunity and economic mobility in the Columbia area. He said the program is a way to produce homegrown talent for local industry, while improving measures of socioeconomic equity in town.
“As we continue to diversify our community economically, we want to make sure that we have people that are raised in our community, who want to be in our community,” Moore said. “And also have the skill sets needed to support the economy that is here.”
Going forward: ‘The big dream’
The early successes of the Math Mentors program are sweet, but the larger mission is far from over. Talks are already swirling about growing the reach of the program if the money and people can be found to support it.
“I think the Math Mentors program is incredibly valuable,” Urie said. “I’ve actually talked to Lisa several times about how I think it would be great to be able to expand this program districtwide, if at all possible.”
Jones said the Columbia STEM Alliance has identified two additional schools into which it would like to see the program expand: Oakland and Lange middle schools. Yet there are gaps to be filled in the program before anything of the sort takes place — most notably, the need for quality volunteer tutors.
“I think the challenge is there’s more kids that need help than there’s necessarily more manpower for,” Jones said.
Urie said the success of the program hinges on the quality of the mentors. “Where can we find more community members who have the time and the availability to come in and the drive to work with 11- and 12-year-olds on math during the day,” she said. “It takes a unique person to do that.”
Jones cited challenges with recruiting younger, more diverse mentors from the STEM community as well. She said that with ongoing challenges in the labor market; all but one of her volunteer mentors are retirees.
Jones also said hiring an additional coordinator to support her would be necessary to scale up, so coming up with additional grant funding will be key in that process.
“We’re going to work towards it,” Jones said. “Veterans United and 3M have been two of the organizations that we’ve been in conversations with about providing some mentors. But we just have to kind of get the economy back on track.”
While the long-term future of Math Mentors may be uncertain at the moment, Urie said the successes of the program have given her hope for a program that exceeds the three-year pilot period.
“I would love it to see our mentors in our classes every day,” Urie said. “Obviously, that’s a big dream. That takes manpower. But if that could happen, that would be fantastic — because I think that our kids could benefit from them every single day.”