 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap

To Volunteer with Math Mentors The Math Mentors program is seeking volunteers to support students in the classroom and do one-on-one tutoring. These volunteer mentors must be able to commit to at least two to three hours of classroom work per week. A professional background in a STEM-based field is a plus, but not required. For more information on how to get involved, contact Lisa Nieder, secondary math coordinator at Columbia Schools, at lnieder@cpsk12.org.

On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.

Bill Moore helps 6th-grader Sophia Canepa

Bill Moore helps sixth grader Sophia Canepa on Nov. 15 at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. The Math Mentors program was designed to help underrepresented students succeed in advanced classes.
Bill Moore demonstrates how to do a math problem

Bill Moore demonstrates how to do a math problem Nov. 15 at Jefferson Middle School, where the Math Mentors program is entering its second year.
Bill Moore explains math concepts to 6th-grader Bruk Gebremichael

Community volunteer Bill Moore explains math concepts to sixth grader Bruk Gebremichael on Nov. 15 at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. Throughout class, Moore walked around the room and worked individually with students.
Bill Moore helps students in Cassidy Urie’s 6th grade math class

Bill Moore helps students in Cassidy Urie’s sixth grade math class Nov. 15 at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. Moore is a classroom mentor in the Math Mentors program.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 and Youth reporter, Fall 2022. Studying environmental and investigative journalism. Reach me at aagrqp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you