 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year

Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year

As she got ready on the first day of her senior year at Battle High School, Kaya Huffman put on a full face of makeup, something she hadn’t done for a first day of school in a while.

“My freshman year, I just got out of my bed and logged into my computer,” she said.

First-grader Eric Jett talks to his classmates after his first day of school

First grader Eric Jett talks to his classmates after his first day of school on Tuesday, at Derby Ridge Elementary in Columbia. Jett and his classmates were still buzzing with energy as they waited for the bus.
Superintendent Brian Yearwood talks to fourth-grade teacher Lynn Allyn after the first day of school

Superintendent Brian Yearwood talks to fourth-grade teacher Lynn Allyn after the first day of school on Tuesday, at Derby Ridge Elementary in Columbia. Derby Ridge Elementary has 399 students enrolled this year.
Assistant Principal Laura Shaw helps first-grader Julian Brandt get into his car after their first day of school

Assistant Principal Laura Shaw helps first grader Julian Brandt get into his car after their first day of school on Tuesday, at Derby Ridge Elementary in Columbia. It is Shaw’s first year as assistant principal at Derby Ridge Elementary.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 reporter, Fall 2022 Studying print journalism with an interest in education Reach me at martamieze@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • K-12 education reporter, spring 2022 Studying journalism and minoring in sociology and Italian. Reach me at maggietrovato@mail.missouri.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you