Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year

As she got ready on the first day of her senior year at Battle High School, Kaya Huffman put on a full face of makeup, something she hadn’t done for a first day of school in a while.
“My freshman year, I just got out of my bed and logged into my computer,” she said.
Last year, in which she took both sophomore and junior classes, Huffman only put on eye makeup because a mask covered the bottom half of her face. Now, the school year began with no masks and no restrictions, leaving Huffman to return to her regular makeup routine.
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia Public Schools students stepped through the school doors on the first day of classes with uncovered, smiling faces , hoping for a more normal school year.
The lack of restrictions is not unique to Columbia. According to National Center for Educational Statistics, at the start of the previous school year 75% of public schools required masks. At the start of this year, only 1.4% of the largest 500 districts in the country required masks, according to Burbio, a school and community data aggregator.
For Jefferson Middle School teacher Kate McKenzie, the riddance of masks is a matter of connecting with her students.
“It’s so nice just to see faces,” she said. “It was hard to get names and faces together in your head when you only see the eyeballs. It will be easier this year to get to know names and really build those relationships with kids right off the bat.”
While enthusiastic about the year, she is also cautious. McKenzie waited to get her booster shot until a few weeks ago so it would be “peak effective” at the start of the school year.
Parent Mamadou Badiane said her was less nervous to send his seventh grader back to school because his son already knew his way around middle school and didn’t have to worry about following COVID regulations.
The district has not enforced a mask requirement since February and has since removed its online COVID-19 tracker. With all COVID-19 regulations lifted, Michelle Baumstark, the district’s spokesperson, said the Columbia School Board will approve a revised COVID-19 plan. This plan will align with the recent changes in guidance for school operations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Baumstark said the school community is entering the school year in a “pre-pandemic state of mind” and with “a renewed energy to refocus on a more traditional learning experience.”
The district is starting in a better position than last year, Baumstark said, describing Tuesday as “one of the smoothest starts to a school year in recent history.”
While last year’s first day was met with bus driver shortages, this year all bus routes to and from schools have been filled. The district continues to look for more drivers to account for extracurriculars and substitutions, Baumstark said.
Some parents noted on social media that their children had to wait a long time for their school buses in the morning. Baumstark confirmed there were slight morning delays, but nothing out of the ordinary for the first day of school. There were afternoon delays to give time to take bus attendance to ensure students were on the right bus.
“We’ll get better throughout the week,” she said.
All teacher positions have been filled and the school year is starting with 127 more substitute teachers than last year, Baumstark said. An increase in pay for substitute teachers was implemented this year as a part of district salary increases to combat a shortage of substitute teachers.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the district said first day attendance was at 19,196, which was 669 more than last year. This is the highest first day enrollment count ever, according to the release. This is the unofficial enrollment count; the official will be available at the end of September.
Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, said she observed more anxiety among teachers at the start of the last school year. She is more hopeful about this school year.
“Things do feel different than last year,” she said. “We have a better understanding of where our students are and what we might need to do to support them.”
Although Gilzow noted that COVID-19 is still a concern, she sees potential benefits to this year’s COVID-19 procedures.
“This is going to alleviate a lot of the discord in the community between community members and the school because we don’t have that battle over mitigation strategies like masking,” she said.
While COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, districts across the state are still dealing with the impacts the pandemic has left on students, Brent Ghan, Deputy Executive Director of Missouri School Boards’ Association, said in an email. From mental health support to dealing with pandemic learning loss, the pandemic is still present within the walls of schools.
Ghan said he is not aware of any Missouri school district that has COVID-19 restrictions still in place and is enthusiastic about the future.