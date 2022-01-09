Three Columbia students won the fifth annual Mid-Missouri Area Music Teachers Association Odyssey Pre-Collegiate Aria/Concerto Competition held Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Columbia.
The winners, violinist Mara Zaner, pianist Taehee Oh and pianist Anthony Wu, all won the opportunity to perform as soloists at the “Baroque Concerto” concert Feb 18. They will play with the Odyssey Chamber Ensemble led by conductor Stephen Radcliffe.
Ema Iwasaki, also from Columbia, was awarded alternate, and honorable mentions were given to pianist Ted Krause from Jefferson City and Natalie Van Wrinkle from St. Louis.
The competition is held with the goal of providing outstanding pre-collegiate students the chance to perform in a formal event with an orchestra, according to a news release.
Wu has played a solo with the Odyssey Chamber Ensemble before, having performed Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15 last February as part of the Odyssey Chamber Music Series, the Missourian previously reported.
The concert will be held at First Baptist Church, 1112 E. Broadway in Columbia and is free to the public, both in-person and live-streamed. Masks are required to attend the event.