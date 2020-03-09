The Columbia Missouri National Education Association has endorsed incumbent Helen Wade and first-time candidates Chris Horn and David Seamon for Columbia School Board in the April 7 election.
Three seats are open on the seven-member board. The fourth candidate is incumbent Jonathan Sessions, who was not endorsed.
The group based its endorsements on a process that included a candidate questionnaire, an interview with educators and a public forum, according to a news release.
The release said the group was swayed by: Wade's commitment to improving communication among board members, parents, educators and local legislators; Horn's emphasis on early childhood education as well as equity and inclusion; and Seamon's desire to end a "school-to-prison pipeline" and to protect the most vulnerable students.
CMNEA also endorsed a $20 million school bond issue meant mainly for bricks-and-mortar projects in the district, including renovations at Jefferson Middle School.