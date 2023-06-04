Columbia teen keeps Indian heritage alive through dance

Laya Anand, 13, is blessed by her great-grandmother before her performance Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Anand was taught to dance by her mother, Smrita Dorairajan, who runs her own dance studio.
Smrita Dorairajan, who taught her daughter, Laya Anand, 13, to dance, thanks Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek as he congratulates Anand on Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Friends and family from around the world traveled to support Anand at her graduation dance recital.
Stage lights made Laya Anand’s jewelry glitter as she stomped and leapt in time with precisely articulated beats. The bells on her ankles echoed a duet with her grandmother’s finger cymbals. At the end of her first piece, she slid to the floor in an elegant pose. Against the blackness of the stage, her orange costume glowed like a flame.
More than 400 guests gathered in Battle High School’s auditorium Saturday evening to watch Laya’s Bharatnatyam Arangetram, or dance graduation. The dance recital is a two-hour feat of stamina and technical knowledge that marks her transition from student to capable solo performer.
Laya’s grandmother, Kalaimamani Padmini Dorairajan, sat among the musicians on a raised platform draped in red fabric. She served as the nattuvangam, who directs the small orchestra made up of a violin, flute, vocalist and a type of two-headed drum called a mridangam.
One of Laya’s favorite pieces was composed by her great-grandmother, who sat in the audience along with more than 30 relatives visiting from India and other parts of the U.S. Much of the choreography was done by Laya’s grandmother, who came to the U.S. two months early to help her prepare.
Laya, 13, practices a type of South Indian classical dance called Bharatnatyam. It is one of seven styles of classical dance in India and originated more than 2,000 years ago. The dance training is rigorous and technical, not unlike Western ballet.
Laya represents the third generation of her family to practice Bharatnatyam. Her mother, Smrita Dorairajan, said she always wanted a daughter so that she could teach her to dance. Dorairajan said in the welcome speech at the opening of the program that even at 6 months old, Laya waved her hands in time to her mother’s dance music.
“I could see the joy through the twinkle in her eye,” Dorairajan said.
It wasn’t always easy to teach her daughter to dance, Dorairajan said. She described times when Laya felt she was being too hard on her, even picking on her. Laya stuck with it, though, and now they dance together almost every day.
“It’s been a wonderful journey for both of us,” Dorairajan said.
In an interview before her stage rehearsal Friday evening, Laya watched an army of extended family decorate the stage with banners and flower garlands. She admitted she felt a bit nauseous in the car but wasn’t very nervous, for the most part.
“I’ve done it so many times through that at this point, it’s just the same thing but on a raised platform,” Laya said, “Stage fright is something I never got the opportunity to suffer from. I’ve been doing this since I was too young.”
Laya’s years of discipline shone through her performance. From her red-dyed fingertips and feet, to the tilt of her head and expressions accented by dark makeup, she maintained complete control of every movement. Much of the program told a story originating from mythology about the gods. For Laya and her family, her dancing is a treasured connection to their heritage.
“It’s really hard to keep this (dance) alive in a really foreign place,” Laya said. “It’s important to my family because it helps them show that I’m still Indian, you know? I have not changed too much.”
Laya indeed kept the dance alive. After all, Laya’s name, translated literally, means “rhythm.”