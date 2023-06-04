 Skip to main content
Columbia teen keeps Indian heritage alive through dance

Stage lights made Laya Anand’s jewelry glitter as she stomped and leapt in time with precisely articulated beats. The bells on her ankles echoed a duet with her grandmother’s finger cymbals. At the end of her first piece, she slid to the floor in an elegant pose. Against the blackness of the stage, her orange costume glowed like a flame.

More than 400 guests gathered in Battle High School’s auditorium Saturday evening to watch Laya’s Bharatnatyam Arangetram, or dance graduation. The dance recital is a two-hour feat of stamina and technical knowledge that marks her transition from student to capable solo performer.

Laya Anand, 13, is blessed by her great-grandmother before her performance

Laya Anand, 13, is blessed by her great-grandmother before her performance Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Anand was taught to dance by her mother, Smrita Dorairajan, who runs her own dance studio.
Laya Anand secures ghungroos around her ankles to help her dance

Laya Anand, 13, secures ghungroos around her ankles to help her dance along to music Saturday at Battle High School. Anand will be a freshman at Rock Bridge High School in the fall.
The stage lights dim as Laya Anand holds her pose at the end of a dance

The stage lights dim as Laya Anand, 13, holds her pose at the end of a dance Saturday at Battle High School. Aside from dancing, Anand also enjoys swimming and charcoal drawing.
Smrita Dorairajan, who taught her daughter, Laya Anand, to dance, thanks

Smrita Dorairajan, who taught her daughter, Laya Anand, 13, to dance, thanks Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek as he congratulates Anand on Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Friends and family from around the world traveled to support Anand at her graduation dance recital.

