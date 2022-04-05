Voters approved the $80 million Columbia Public Schools bond issue in a municipal election Tuesday.
The unofficial final tally announced at about 9:30 p.m. was 17,724 votes in favor and 5,698 against. A 57% majority was needed to pass the bond issue.
"The community of Columbia has spoken and has continued to show support of Columbia Public Schools through the support of this bond," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said. "We are very much enthusiastic for what the future holds for scholars in Columbia Public Schools."
The school bond issue will fund construction of two elementary schools, renovations to the Columbia Area Career Center, an addition to Battle Elementary School and other capital improvements without increasing taxes.
Christopher Ehmke was among approximately 23.6% of registered voters who went to the polls Tuesday. He voted in favor of the bond issue because his wife used to teach for the district.
"I think it’s not an area we can afford to scrimp in our community," said Ehmke, who voted at CenterPoint Church. "I’ve heard stories about some of our facilities that just aren’t up to snuff, and I think that is an area we need to fund."
Rain Jenson, a nurse, also voted for the school bond issue. "I have a lot of friends with children ... (who) were very adamant about it," said Jenson, who voted at the Boone County Government Center downtown. "I trust them."
The bond issue will be issued in two $40 million increments, one in 2022 and the other in 2024. It is part of a 10-year plan to address current and predicted growth in the district; 1,000 more students are projected to enroll in the next five years, according to the district.
Bond issues can be used for projects such as construction, renovation and buying furniture and equipment. Columbia voters have approved every bond issue in the past decade; the largest was in 2010, for $120 million, which was used to build Battle High School.
At a Columbia School Board meeting last month, Susie Adams, a teacher at Battle, said she would vote against the bond issue because she believes Battle has not received equal resources. In interviews, other community members expressed similar views, citing a lack of trust and confidence in the district.
Voters also elected Suzette Waters to a first term and Blake Willoughby to a second term on the School Board.
At his watch party at the Heidelberg, Willoughby acknowledged it's always a concern that the bond issue won't pass because it's asking a lot of the community. "Especially after the past few years, it was never a guarantee," he said.
But, Willoughby also said, "The bond passing shows that the community believes in the vision the district has."
Elsewhere in Boone County
• Southern Boone School District, $3 million bond issue: yes, 1,677; no, 628
• Hallsville School District, $6 million bond issue: yes, 876; no, 282
• Harrisburg School District, $3 million: yes, 344; no, 158
• Centralia Public Schools, $10 million: yes, 714; no, 215
Missourian reporter Sophia Donis contributed to this article.