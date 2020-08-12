While the Columbia Public School District has pushed back the start of school to Sept. 8, Columbia’s private schools are moving forward with August start dates.
Father Tolton Catholic High School released its reopening plan Monday, two weeks ahead of the scheduled August 24 start.
“Our main goal is to minimize risk as much as possible,” Tolton High School principal Daniel Everett said. “A lot of the policies we created were at the angle of, ‘How can we eliminate risk and still be in school?’”
The school got a preview of how it will handle a COVID-19 positive test this summer, when Tolton’s sports teams were allowed to play and a student tested positive. Everett consulted with +the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department to determine how to handle the situation.
“We used that experience to build out a system that would allow students to be in school and then minimize the amount of people that would have to quarantine,” Everett said.
Tolton will require that students wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced. Desks in classrooms and tables in lunch rooms will be at least 6 feet apart and sanitized before a new lunch or class period. To avoid crowded hallways, lockers will not be used.
Columbia Independent School also consulted with the Health Department to inform its plan, Head of School Jeffrey Walkington said.
The plan started with “a committee of trustees, parents and teachers who developed our four levels of response and some of our basic procedures on safety,” Walkington said. Guidance from the National Association of Independent Schools and the Independent Schools Association of the Central States was incorporated into the plan.
The plan sets four levels:
Nnormal, pre-pandemic setting.
In-person, but with social distancing and other safety measures.
In-person and e-learning hybrid, with lower density in the building.
100% e-learning.
Columbia Independent will take cues from the Health Department, NAIS and the ISACS when deciding to move from level to level.
Some private schools are also creating cohorts to reduce unnecessary mixing of grade levels. Both Columbia Independent and Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School are adopting this model.
At Our Lady of Lourdes, students will be assigned to “stable groups,” Principal Elaine Hassemer said. Each group will be assigned to a classroom and will stay there for core classes. They will move for special classes, such as art and music. To reduce capacity in hallways, movement times will be staggered.
Tolton, Columbia Independent and Our Lady of Lourdes are encouraging parents to monitor their children for symptoms and take their temperature before coming to school. Tolton will have a thermal sensing camera that will detect if a student’s temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher. Teachers at Our Lady of Lourdes will also be provided with touchless thermometers to monitor students as needed.
The conversation surrounding school in the fall has been heated in Columbia. Teachers, staff and parents have mixed views about returning to classrooms. Columbia Independent School parent Terryonna Nunnelly is content to send her child back, especially after seeing how the school handled the pandemic in the spring.
Nunnelly had planned on enrolling her child in Columbia Public Schools but wasn’t pleased with the remote learning structure she saw friends and family trying to navigate.
“I just felt like there wasn’t accountability for learning every day,” Nunnelly said.
Nunnelly isn’t concerned about her child going back to Columbia Independent, especially if the school decides to revert to a fully remote learning model.
“I feel like there’s going to be a case, and then, they’ll shut down, and then, we’re going to go back to e-learning. That’s my bet,” Nunnelly said. “So, I will send her back because, if we’re going to just go right back to e-learning, I’m going to send her to who’s doing it the best.”
Private schools’ decision to go forward with in-person instruction has left some Columbia Public Schools parents frustrated and wondering why a definitive decision has yet to be made. The district Monday said it’s revising its previous reopening plan to offer three learning options, as previously reported by the Missourian. The options include: in-person, in-person hybrid and online.
Mill Creek Elementary parent Robert Griffin is a proponent of in-person school because of the social and mental health benefits for children.
“From a strictly academic perspective, I could keep my kid at home,” Griffin said. “I could probably teach them the things that they need to know while still going to work,but there’s other stuff that I think is beneficial about school.”
Griffin worries the in-person option will be eliminated due to pushback from some teachers and parents.
“Everyone’s interpreting the data and deciding what they want,” Griffin said. “So, my frustration is you’re going to decide what you think is best, then you’re going to impose it on a large group of people that disagree with you.”
Griffin said he has considered sending his children, ages 9 and 6, to private school if the entire 2020-2021 academic year goes online. He acknowledges that factors such as smaller enrollment could make safety measures easier for private schools.
“I’m sure there are some legitimate logistics that make it maybe a little easier to facilitate (in-person school) through the private school model,” Griffin said. “I would still suggest that it’s a little bit easier, but it’s not impossible (to adapt to public schools).”
Despite uncertainty for some Columbia Public Schools parents about their children returning to school, Tolton, Columbia Independent and Our Lady of Lourdes have not seen an increase in enrollment due to COVID-19.
“I think (school administrations are) working very hard to keep all kids safe,” Hassemer said. “I think it’s more an issue of meeting each family’s needs as far as what they feel their children need.”