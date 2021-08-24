Friends, family and acquaintances are mourning the loss of Allison Abitz, 43, and her daughter, Jozee, 11, following the discovery of their bodies Sunday evening.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation is ongoing. As of Tuesday evening, they had not provided further information about what happened at the Abitz home on the south side of Columbia.
Abitz was a second grade teacher at Bush Elementary in Fulton; Jozee was an acrobat and tumbler who competed with the Columbia Acro and Tumbling Team.
Family friend Katie Guinn told KOMU 8 reporter Kathryn Merck that Jozee was a dedicated tumbler. Guinn remembered Jozee giving a smile at the end of every performance.
“I’ve never seen a wider, happier smile on a child,” said Guinn. “That girl was always grinning from ear to ear.”
She reminisced about Jozee beaming on the platforms when she won awards. Jozee competed at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in St. Louis this June, she said.
Guinn’s friendship with Allison became closer when both of their daughters tumbled on the same team.
“We had a lot of conversations just sitting on the bleachers waiting for performances to start,” said Guinn. “She was someone I always wanted to stop and talk to.”
Guinn said Allison was centered around family and dedicated her time and energy to putting Jozee first in her life. She applied her teaching skills to everyday life and because of this she was often community-oriented, Guinn added.
Guinn described the last few days after hearing of their deaths as heavy for her family.
Heather Zepp coached Jozee for six years at Columbia Acro and Tumbling Team. She said the team operates like a big family and will be supporting each other in the aftermath of this news.
“It has been hard to process that this tragedy really happened. Jozee and Allison were amazing people and it is going to take time for our athletes and families to come to terms with it,” Zepp said in a written statement.
Zepp described Jozee as a hard worker and wonderful competitor.
“Jozee was so sweet and her teammates and coaches loved her. Her cute, somewhat mischievous smile would always light up the gym or the competition floor,” she wrote.
Close friends were not the only ones affected by the devastating news.
James Lee, a neighbor of the Abitzs, was shocked when he learned about what happened.
He and his family had previously gone to a lemonade stand hosted by Jozee and Allison in the neighborhood. On top of manning the stand, she was also selling bracelets, he said.
“She was really nice and at the same time very professional,” Lee said about Jozee.
Jozee took their contact information and sent them a text to let them know when the bracelets were completed, he said.
“It’s impactful,” Lee said, “thinking that they were there just not long ago.”
The Fulton Public School District where Allison taught is offering extra support for students and faculty during this time.
“We have four crisis counselors within our district, we have counselors in every school and we have actually brought in four external crisis counselors,” said Fulton Public Schools spokesperson Sarah Manley.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has not announced any arrests or additional information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.