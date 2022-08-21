Families gathered around sidewalks near public schools across Columbia on Sunday to write words of encouragement for teachers and students to see as they enter the buildings.
One student used pink spray chalk paint to draw smiley faces on the ground and another used orange stencils and neon green chalk to write "just be you" with hearts along a middle school walkway. Families and volunteers spent their Sundays writing these notes throughout the day.
The event, called Chalk The Walk, was hosted by Columbia's Special Education Parent Teacher Administration (SEPTA).
"We really want to support families, teachers and students in special education as well as general education, so this was just something to support everyone," Amie VanMorlan, vice president of SEPTA, said.
The group was able to adorn the sidewalks of every public school in Columbia, SEPTA President Molly Myers said. Families, parents, or community members signed up for which school they wanted to volunteer at and chose the time they wanted to volunteer.
The first Chalk The Walk was held in 2020 after a group of community members thought of the idea to lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic. SEPTA members anticipated that the 2020 school year was going to be different and wanted to show their support for students and teachers.
Though it wasn't held in 2021, SEPTA decided to bring it back ahead of the 2022 to 2023 school year.
SEPTA is a group intended to bring together special education students and general education students as well as support inclusion in the community.
"We really wanted it to be a collaboration between SEPTA, school PTA's, community members, just to draw everyone in and continue to support one another as we come out of some crazy years," Myers said.
VanMorlan believes that some kids are less likely to talk to special education students because they do not understand certain behaviors and that having the kindness club can help students gain the knowledge they need to be more willing to talk to and interact with these students.
To help combat this, SEPTA has started a kindness club at a few public schools in Columbia that may do similar events in the future.
It's a club where kids in general education and special education learn about each other and foster friendships to help with inclusion because allowing students to see how similar they are to each other and educating general education students on why special education students act the way that they do may help bring them together, VanMorlan said.
"I'm really excited about this. It's one of my passions because my son has fragile X syndrome and it's been harder for him to make friends," VanMorlan said.
SEPTA is trying to get the club at all of the Columbia Public Schools.