As Columbia Public Schools started virtual classes Tuesday, CoMoHelps announced that it would be giving the school system a $50,000 grant to provide school supply kits for elementary school students.
Students eligible for free or reduced lunch may qualify for one of the 1,800 kits, which will include supplies for in-person and virtual learning. Parents should contact their Columbia public school to learn more about receiving assistance.
“Columbia Public Schools is incredibly grateful for the support of our community partners in helping the district provide necessary elementary school supply kits to our families in need,” Michelle Baumstark, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson, said in a news release. “We’re all navigating a difficult period of time, and knowing that our community will pull together to ensure our students have the support they need is tremendous.”
Since the start of the pandemic, CoMoHelps has raised $1.3 million in COVID-19 relief for Columbia schools and nonprofits with help from its partners, including Boone County, city of Columbia Division of Human Services, Community Foundation of Central Missouri, Heart of Missouri United Way and Veterans United Foundation.
To learn more about making a donation to CoMoHelps, visit their website.