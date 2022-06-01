As the pronouncer read off her word, “comunidad,” Aanya Shetty’s eyes widened, and the edges of her mouth turned up into a tense smile — she had never heard the word before.
“Comuni...” she said. “Wait, can you repeat that again?”
Jacques Bailly, the bee’s pronouncer, read off the word again, as well as its origin (Spanish, from Latin) and definition (a small, independent Peruvian Indian community). He also clarified the pronunciation, enunciating the “d’s” with sharp “th” sounds.
Aanya and Bailly traded the word back and forth until Aanya got the pronunciation correct. She took a second to think — and stepped to the microphone, spelling the word “C-O-M-M-U-N-E-D-A-D.”
The bell dinged, signaling the end of the 11-year-old John Warner Middle School student’s run at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Aanya said she had never heard the word before. She added that she didn’t remember while she was on stage that Spanish doesn’t have double “m’s” and that words derived from Latin would normally have an “i” instead of an “e.”
“I got most of the letters correct, but I just didn’t think straight while spelling it,” Aanya said in a phone call soon afterward.
Aanya lost in round five, the first round of the bee’s semifinals. She tied with 17 other contestants for 32nd place.
She cleared the preliminaries Tuesday. She correctly spelled “toque” in round one, chose the right definition for “doldrums” in round two and used her knowledge of root words to properly spell “isentrope” in round three. She then advanced through the quarterfinals Wednesday morning — her word was “chylaceous.”
She was one of 48 contestants to qualify for the semifinals Wednesday afternoon — 31 moved on to round six.
Aanya said one perk of competing in this year’s national bee is that she actually got to be there for it. Aanya’s sister, Jiya, competed last year, but the event was virtual. Jiya was ineligible this year — she finished eighth grade last year — but Aanya’s family came to the bee to show their support.
Aanya said she felt accomplished for making it past the quarterfinals in her first shot at the national bee.
“I got through to the semis in my first year of doing spelling, which is pretty exciting,” Aanya said.
Students can compete in the national bee until they either turn 16 or pass beyond the eighth grade, giving Aanya two more years of eligibility.
“At just 11 years old, we hope for the opportunity to welcome #Speller108 Aanya Shetty to the Bee stage again in the years to come,” the Scripps National Spelling Bee Twitter page tweeted after Aanya’s loss.
Aanya said she will prepare for next year by going through the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary online and practicing prefixes, suffixes and other root words.
Aanya said she has big hopes for next year.
“I would like to get to finals,” Aanya said. “I mean, obviously, I want to win, but my hope is to at least get to finals and go through a few rounds.”