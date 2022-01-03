A petition requesting an emergency school board meeting to reevaluate masking gained over 1,000 signatures in less than 24 hours Monday.
The petition, signed by parents and teachers in Columbia Public Schools, states “the situation has drastically changed since December’s vote & the very least they can do is reconvene to discuss it.”
In December, board members voted to drop the mask requirement in Columbia Public Schools. This new policy will be in effect Tuesday, the first day of school after winter break.
The petition reflects the concerns of teachers and parents in the district. Many are wanting the school board to look at the situation again, especially with rising COVID-19 cases.
Anna Osborn, a reading specialist at Jefferson Middle School, believes the board should reconsider.
“When our school board made the decision to change our mask policy, I believe they were making the right decision at that time,” Osborn said. ”But I think things have changed.”
One reason she signed the petition is because there are school board members who actively seek teachers’ input.
“I don’t think that our school board made a decision and has stopped talking about it,” she said.
Brian Earls, a fifth-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary, said he has been shocked by the school board’s decision since December.
“I’ve been concerned ever since then about January 4th and honestly, been dreading going back with nothing in place,” Earls said.
Earls said there have been a lot of absences this year in elementary buildings, even with masks.
“I think we’re setting it up where it’s going to be a revolving door of who we have in the classroom now,” Earls said.
Greg Stratton, who has children in Columbia Public Schools, said the mask requirement could affect teacher and student availability.
“It’s not just a matter of hurting our kids, and possibly having them get sick,” Stratton said. “It’s also the risk of having more teacher shortages.”
Mechelle Neuerburg teaches at Battle High School. She said she is terrified about the return to school.
“I’m worried about my uninsured students,” Neuerburg said. “I’m worried about my students whose families are working paycheck to paycheck and can’t afford to take time off.”
She is also worried about bringing COVID-19 home to her family.
“There’s a lot of things to be worried about and a lot of things to motivate me to try and get the word out,” Neuerburg said.
Neuerburg and other teachers from Battle High School wrote a letter to every school board member and the superintendent before break.
In the letter, they told administration that they were scared to go back to class and listed reasons for maintaining the mask requirement.
“While 80% of our teachers are vaccinated, breakthrough cases are going to occur if we’re surrounded by unvaccinated, sick students all day,” Neuerburg said. She added that only a small fraction of students in the district are vaccinated and that it is not enough to accomplish herd immunity.
“I hope I’m wrong with being worried but I think we’re headed the wrong way,” Earls said. “I wish our board would think about this and I think they really made this decision to appease a vocal few.”