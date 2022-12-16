What makes Jefferson Middle School’s basketball court so special?
For one, the court is also the stage, lifted 3½ feet off the ground and surrounded by theater seats. But for former athletic director Thaddeus Hamilton, Jefferson Middle’s hybrid stage-court has always been more than a location.
“That’s what’s so fascinating about the whole setup, it’s an auditorium,” Hamilton said. “We have a balcony you can sit on and watch the game from, it’s nostalgic by its own design.”
Friday will be the last game on the court before Jefferson Middle’s new athletic facility opens in January. The new facility will not have a stage, but will become the school’s new athletic center. As a final send-off, Jefferson Middle community members have rallied around this week’s annual basketball tournament to share memories and celebrate the future.
Angie Roberds, who has coached basketball for 28 years, still remembers the first time she saw the stage.
“The kids’ shoes barely fit in the corner of the three-point line,” Roberds said. “They had a big old curtain in the way.”
This year’s basketball tournament took place on Dec. 12, 13, 15 and 16, with three games beginning at 5 p.m. each night. Jefferson Middle and Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School will face off Friday night in the championship game. Jefferson has won 23 tournaments and Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish has won once prior.
Former and current staff of Jefferson Middle encouraged alums to share their experiences and support current Cyclones at halftime each night.
Kevin Schroeder, Jefferson Middle assistant coach and alumnus, recalled the year he played in the tournament by heart, 1985, and he’s taught and coached at Jefferson Middle for the last 17 years. His wife and children also attended the school and played on the stage.
“There’s a lot of memories in this place, watching our kids grow up, playing on it myself,” Schroeder said. “Of course, that’s the same for so many other people around here too.”
Jefferson Middle has hosted annual basketball tournaments since 1949. Up until 2013, the tournament featured only ninth grade boys’ teams. After Jefferson Middle switched to serving sixth through eighth graders that year, the competition only features seventh grade boys’ teams.
As Jefferson Middle’s athletic director from 1993 to 2013, Hamilton has lived through the changing athletic scene.
“Kids are getting bigger, stronger and faster and (the current court) is not a full regulation floor,” Hamilton said. “A new facility has been needed for many, many years.”
Current athletic director Jodi Rowe projects that the new athletic facility will open for full access the week of Jan. 23. The new expansion, built on the west side of the current building, will feature new hallways, locker rooms and regulation size basketball courts. The facility will allow students to play on full-size courts without worrying about falling off the stage.
“I’ve never actually seen someone fall off the stage,” Hamilton laughed. “Now, that’s not saying it’s never happened, but I don’t ever recall an athlete falling off.”
The new expansion is focused on financial access as well as physical access to sports. Hamilton and Rowe are spearheading a financial campaign to support the next generation of students at Jefferson Middle. The campaign has a fundraising goal of $10,000 to support player scholarships, new equipment and travel expenses.
For a donation of $100 to the campaign, donors will have their names, sports and years played inscribed on the wall plaque in the new facility. In addition, they will have their names placed on holes at Cyclone Scramble 2023 and get four free tickets to a sporting event in the new facility. The campaign has approximately 25 donors currently.
This fundraising campaign is one of many that have supported Jefferson Middle‘s teams throughout the years.
“One year when we were doing a fundraiser, the kids raised so much money I jumped into a pot of gold,” Hamilton said. “So I came out in a green leprechaun suit, jumped off this big tall ladder into a pot of gold on this very stage — the pot of gold was mats on the floor. And then later I thought, ‘You’ve lost your mind; why did you do that?’”
While sports will move across the building, the current space will be renovated to fit more arts-focused needs. The court was originally built in the 1930s as a multipurpose area and has served as the main gym and stage since then. The space will continue to host musical concerts and theater productions for students and the Columbia community.
Through all the changes, parts of history on the stage still connect generations.
“Garretts was the most popular after-school location in the late 1980s. It was where the kids would hang out, smoke cigarettes, that kind of thing,” Hamilton said. “Well, in the early 1990s, Columbia College bought the property and tore it down!”
Knowing how much the place meant to the students, staff members resurrected the Garretts sign from the rubble. They restored the design, and the Garretts sign still hangs in the court today.
“I remember kids asked about the sign, and a staff member sat them down and told them,” Hamilton said. “The parents who were in the audience knew, and now the kids know. That’s who it’s really about.”
Schroeder described the excitement of staff and alums that current students will have a new gym while preserving the old. While some schools have renovated their old multipurpose rooms and painted over the history, Jefferson Middle will be preserving both. For many alums, the new extension marks the start of a new era and an appreciation for the school’s history.
“If you talk about unique,” Schroeder said, “you’re not going to see another balcony in a gym. You’re not going to see anything on a stage. It’s a really special place. There’s just not another place like it.”