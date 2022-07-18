Connecting kids and content through place-based learning

As Brian Earls’ fifth grade class at Fairview Elementary School prepared for their "bio blitz" toward the end of the school year, students were eager to get outside. He sprayed them with bug repellent and calmed their enthusiasm somewhat as they gathered for his place-based lesson that day.
“F-A-L,” Earls called.
“C-O-N,” the kids responded, finishing the name of the school's mascot.
Soon after, students were streaming around with iPads as they searched for invasive honeysuckle and biodiversity in a forest near Fairview. Once the students found honeysuckle, animals or new growth, they snapped photos on their iPads, sending them to Earls. Using the photos, the app that the students were using provided the name and description of each subject and marked its location.
“I feel like I’m in touch with nature. I can see whatever I want, and I feel free,” fifth grader Jackson Sprague said.
The place-based approach connects what students are learning in the curriculum with their environments and their communities across all subjects. Lessons become experiential and infused with real-world images. One reason teachers who incorporate place-based learning like it is because students engage with the subject matter differently and it sticks with them.
“I think that’s the biggest thing with place-based," Earls said. “If you get kids interested in something, you got them.”
Earls has long experience as a science specialist and in teaching fourth and fifth graders. Even before Fairview became Missouri's first place-based school, he used place-based lessons. Much of the science curriculum he has taught looks at weather, ecosystems, solar systems and matter and energy.
“Everything that I was good at teaching was a place-based item,” he said.
The park and nature areas next to the school in western Columbia are appealing places to ground such lessons, and the hands-on emphasis seems to carry weight with the students.
“It’s fun to take out the honeysuckle because you know you are making a difference,” fifth grader Anthony Barbaro said.
“I really love doing this, and I know that I’m helping the ecosystem right at my school," classmate Bodhi Wyatt said.
Earls' students have come across falcons, hawks and turtles. On this day, a snapping turtle lounging on a log in a pond caught the eyes of several students. “Look at that turtle right there — he’s a big one!” Alex Craig said excitedly. He and his classmates snapped photos of it and proceeded with their lesson.
Although Earls has a major focus on science in his teaching, his students hit all their core subjects through their place-based lessons. “There’s something for every kind of kid," he said, "and it all relates to one another.”
Place-based learning in high school
Andrew Kinslow, who teaches Advanced Placement environmental science at Rock Bridge High School, said he thinks teaching place-based learning allows for more contextualization and engagement with his students. He has used the place-based approach since 1998 when he began teaching.
Kinslow said the district's receptivity to place-based learning has allowed him to localize many of his lessons. Putting what they learned to use, Kinslow’s students work on sustainability projects at the end of the school year. Two of his former students, Sarah Mosteller and Mya Thomas, decided to take a dive into the amount of energy used by Rock Bridge during the 2020-2021 school year.
After speaking with the school’s sustainability groups and people with the city, they proposed building solar pavilions over the school's parking lot, which would give cars shelter and their school eco-friendly power. The two presented their idea to the facilities group at Rock Bridge as something to consider for the school’s future.
Next year, Kinslow will become the district's sixth through 12th grade science coordinator, succeeding Mike Szydlowski, who championed place-based learning in the schools.
Connection through place-based
As an alumna of Two Mile Prairie Elementary School, Amber Fireshaker was introduced to place-based learning at an early age. Her most memorable moments at Two Mile included learning in the outdoor classroom during fourth grade and taking a trip to Rock Bridge State Park to study orienteering maps when she was in the eighth grade.
Fireshaker, who now teaches first grade at Two Mile, easily transitioned to place-based teaching after teaching inquiry-based learning through International Baccalaureate in Springfield before moving to Columbia.
International Baccalaureate is similar to place-based in that both styles attempt to connect their students to everyday life through exploration. The major difference is that International Baccalaureate is bringing a global focus local while place-based takes a local focus global. “It’s amazing how similar they both are though even though you are coming at it from opposite ends,” she said.
Through her separate styles of teaching, Fireshaker has tried to connect her students to their community. This past year, that included fostering a guinea pig named Rogelio from the Central Missouri Humane Society.
To help Rogelio find a safe home, the students wrote opinion pieces and letters about why he would make a good pet. These letters were posted on the humane society's website, along with his profile. “It was something really exciting and special for them when he did get adopted — that they helped that happen,” she said.
Fireshaker’s favorite part of teaching place-based is incorporating all of her subjects within her lessons. She thinks that by consolidating these subjects, it makes it easier for her students to comprehend. “Connecting to a real thing would help them with math problems,” she said.
She said that when her students were required to read about plant structures, she realized they were not fully engaged. As they were reading about tomato plants, she took them outside their school to see a tomato plant and help them fully understand what they were reading. “They were 100% into that lesson after we took it outside and made it something real and not just pictures in a book,” she said.
In addition to engaging her students more, Fireshaker thinks place-based lessons help her students retain more. “Kids remember those hands-on engaging lessons," she said. "And if they remember the lesson, then they remember what they learned.”