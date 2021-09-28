A Boone County judge ruled Tuesday that the state cannot add every Missouri public school district with a mask mandate to its lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools.
During a hearing Tuesday morning, 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs denied a motion to dismiss state Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and ruled that trial proceedings will apply only to the Columbia district.
On Aug. 24, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the district for requiring masks in school buildings and on school buses. The district's mandate, which took effect Aug. 16, was extended for about a month at a Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbia School Board.
At the hearing, lawyers for Schmitt and the district argued for almost three hours over the legality of the district's mask mandate. The state's motion to certify the lawsuit as class action and a motion for a classwide preliminary injunction were denied.
That means that not only is the state prevented from linking other districts with mask mandates to the suit against CPS but also that school districts can continue to implement mask mandates for the time being.
If the original injunction had been approved, the lawsuit would have affected more than 500 Missouri school districts. If the state wants to ban district mask mandates statewide, it will be required to file a lawsuit against each district individually.
"A single judge cannot issue on all 532 school districts or however many there are," Grant Wiens, an attorney for the district, told the court.
Going forward, the attorney general’s office will file a revised preliminary injunction that applies only to Columbia Public Schools.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the district is "thrilled" by the outcome of the hearing.
"Today is a good day," Baumstark said. "Columbia Public Schools will continue to defend our district's ability to implement recommended mitigation measures to keep scholars, teachers and staff members safe and in school."
"Our lawsuit against the forced masking of school children will continue," Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said in a text Tuesday afternoon. "The people of this state have had enough, and we plan to continue to seek answers ... while the Court denied temporary relief, this fight is far from over."
Natalie Hoernschemeyer, one of the attorneys representing the district, said the lawsuit “is not solely about requiring temporary masking, but seeks to overrule all mitigation strategies.”
She also argued the district has gone to an “exhaustive effort” to consult with professionals in making its 2021-2022 Coronavirus Plan. Among the 24 entities consulted was the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“The state is suing us for following its own guidance,” Wiens said.
On Monday, Schmitt filed a response to the district's motion to dismiss the case. In his statement, Schmitt further questioned the validity of the district's mask mandate, "which it is currently enforcing on 19,000 schoolchildren and inflicting irreparable injury on them every day."
Dean Sauer, Schmitt's attorney, argued Tuesday the district's mask mandate "directly contradicts state law."
"School districts before have sued the state and state officials to get them to follow state laws, but now districts are saying we can't sue them when they aren't following state laws," Sauer said.
During the hearing, Jacobs also denied a motion to intervene filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri. Anthony Rothert, legal director of ACLU of Missouri, advocated on behalf of six parents who have children with disabilities who may be at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19, including death, if mandated masking is banned statewide. Three of the parents have children enrolled in the Columbia school district.
Because the motion was denied, the six families will not be involved in the case moving forward.