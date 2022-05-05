Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee met Wednesday to go over revenues and expenditures for the upcoming school year. Main changes came from funding surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic adjustments.
A previous concern for the district was the decrease in state-allocated funding based on weighted average daily attendance. Usually, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education bases this funding on the highest attendance rate from the current or preceding two school years.
For the past three years, the district has received funding according to the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 school year enrollment data. The district was worried its state revenues would decrease because the 2019-2020 school year would no longer fall within the two-year lookback period for next year's funding and enrollment has not rebounded since the start of the pandemic.
At the meeting Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur informed the committee DESE is allowing districts to use the highest enrollment data from the past three years instead, which includes the 2019-2020 school year, to account for the pandemic.
McArthur said the district is likely to continue to use 2019-2020 data to receive this funding.
During the update, McArthur also discussed how Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will be used moving forward.
ESSER II funds, which is for federal COVID-19 relief, were budgeted for the current and next school years. That money will go toward technology devices, HVAC projects and salaries for math instructional mentors and elementary counselors.
ESSER III funds will be budgeted for the next two school years and total about $24 million. The district has until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend those funds.
McArthur said a large portion of the ESSER III funds will go toward salaries and stipends for tutoring students in an effort to address learning loss. ESSER III funds will also go toward after school programming, technology devices and HVAC and air quality improvements.
Also a part of the update were salary and benefit increases and the addition of district positions that were approved by the board during a work session last month.