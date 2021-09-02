In the middle of the second week of in-person classes, most schools in Columbia Public Schools have COVID-19 cases.
Students who have the virus or are quarantined are out at 17 of 21 elementary schools, all seven middle schools and all four high schools, according to the district's tracker.
As of late Thursday afternoon, three more students tested positive for a total of 68 students, and 392 students were quarantined. Total first-day enrollment Aug. 24 was 18,738.
As of Thursday, nine district staff members were out with COVID-19, and five were quarantined.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district’s revised contact tracing and quarantine protocols take into consideration vaccination status, masking, whether someone has had COVID-19 in the past three months and whether someone has been in close contact — 36 inches or closer — to a positive person for 15 minutes or more.
"Those who are in quarantine did not meet one of the protocol measures that would release them from the need to be quarantined," she said in an email.
The tracker showed the number of new cases in district zip codes was 92 on Thursday.
The district announced in mid-August that masks are required indoors and on school buses for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Baumstark said the district's mitigation strategies in combination with contact tracing and quarantine protocols "seek to balance keeping our scholars and employees safe with the importance of also keeping them learning in-person in our schools."
Last week, the state Attorney General sued the Columbia district and others like it over its mask mandate.