Columbia Public Schools’ new meal service, Grab-and-Go, will take effect in the district Sept. 8, the same day students begin remote learning.

Grab-and-Go will serve students the meals they would be getting if they were in school Monday through Friday, according to a tweet from Michelle Baumstark, public relations director for CPS.

Bus routes for the service will run in multiple neighborhood districts surrounding K-12 schools. For example, Route 1 of the service runs in Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary’s district, and its first stop is at Green Hills Mobile Home Park at 9 a.m.

Buses begin at 9 a.m. and run in 15 minute intervals. All students aged 2 to 18 can pick up a meal and adults can pick up meals for their children unable to do so. Children who are not enrolled in CPS are allowed to get meals as long as their information is recorded and logged.

The meals include perishable and non-perishable items like cereal, milk and a fruit of the student’s choice.

The stops are placed strategically in high-need areas, and CPS encourages families to find the stops closest to them and follow disposal and refrigeration instructions.

  Education reporter, fall 2020 Studying magazine editing journalism.

