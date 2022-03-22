Amanda Minear is lined up to become the principal of Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a news release Tuesday.
It was announced Monday that Mary Grupe is expected to become the next principal at Hickman High School. The hiring of both Minear and Grupe will be subject to final approval by the Columbia School Board at its next meeting April 11.
In addition to obtaining four degrees from MU, Minear holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis. She also has 11 years of educational experience under her belt.
"(Dr. Minear) will be a great part of their school-community and will do an outstanding job," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in the release.
Brian Rehg has been serving as the interim principal of Alpha Hart for the current school year. If Minear is approved by the board to take over the position, Rehg will resume his assistant principal position at Parkade Elementary School.