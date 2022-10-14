Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one.
A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU.
"We're going to have a lot of conversations with a lot of people to kind of say: Is there a way that we can offer a high school that may look much different than what we currently imagined and better serve our students?" said Randy Gooch, the district’s chief operations officer.
The high school, which would be the district's fifth, is part of a 10-year bond plan. Nothing in the plan is set in stone yet; at this point, the Columbia School Board is on the front end of working through it.
Right now, the district has three comprehensive high schools — Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge — and Douglass High School, a small school alternative.
As part of the plan, the School Board could ask voters to go to the polls in April 2026 to decide on a $30 million bond issue that could be used in part to buy land for the school. Then, in April 2028, voters could decide on a $75 million bond issue that could fund construction of the high school as well as several renovation and infrastructure projects.
Because it is so early in the plan, lots of details remain unknown or undecided, including the school's location, as well as estimated enrollment and employment numbers.
Gooch said in an interview later that the district has been in recent communication with some of its educational partners, including MU and Moberly Area Community College, to brainstorm programs that the potential school would offer to provide students with a better pathway to post-secondary options.
"We're starting to try to vision what sort of next high school do we need," Gooch said. "Is it a comprehensive high school? Is it a themed high school or something like that?"
The district will begin considering major details, including location, in the next couple of years, he said.