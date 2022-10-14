Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one.

A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you