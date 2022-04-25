Now that voters approved an $80 million school bond issue, Columbia Public Schools is beginning to plan for the projects.
The $80 million is divided into two $40 million parts. The first half will become available to the district in July, while the second half will roll out in two years. This money will go toward renovations and an addition to the Columbia Area Career Center, an addition to Battle Elementary School, the construction of two elementary schools and facility maintenance.
Career center
Projects at the Columbia Area Career Center on South Providence Road near Rock Bridge High School have been split into two phases: renovations and addition. The district does not know yet which will be first.
Recently, contractors conducted a 3D scan of the building. The district will begin to meet with staff and faculty to discuss their needs for the career center and include them in the design process. Chief Operations Officer Randy Gooch said they have held a listening session for stakeholders, business owners and students.
The design process takes an average of six months, so Gooch said groundbreaking will probably be at the start of 2023. As many programs as are able to continue to run during construction will do so, he said.
Battle addition
The district is beginning its early design process for the addition at Battle Elementary School, north of East St. Charles Road in northeastern Columbia. Gooch said that by the start of 2023, it expects to have a solid design and will begin preparing bid documents.
Construction is likely to start in the spring of 2023.
New elementary schools
The first elementary school will be on the John Warner Middle School campus, east of Scott Boulevard and south of Nifong Boulevard in southwestern Columbia.
Gooch said the architects are looking at John Warner and plan to design the building in a way that complements the middle school. The elementary school will be built to accommodate 600-800 students. The design is at its beginning stages, and groundbreaking is about a year away. The school is scheduled to open in 2024.
No location has been decided yet for the second elementary school, which will be part of the second $40 million rollout in two years.
Three-year facility audits will come to an end this June, which will give the district a closer look at the state of its buildings. The district is also working on a long-range facility plan that will be completed in late fall.
Both of these will act as a guide to allocate funds for renovations and determine the location of the other elementary school depending on attendance areas.