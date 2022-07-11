The Columbia School Board approved the third-party grant awarded to the Rock Bridge High School Gay Straight Alliance for its clothing closet project during the board's regular session Monday night. 

The $10,000 grant was awarded by the It Gets Better Project. The Coming Out of the Closet In Style Clothing Closet will allow students to change into clothes in which they can express themselves, according to previous Missourian reporting.

The Columbia School Board also voted to pass other proposed funding and agenda items during the meeting, including:

  • $110,020 for sidewalk replacement at Gentry Middle School
  • $182,500 for tutoring services
  • $1,180,000 for New Southwest Elementary School Architect Services Engagement
  • $783,400 Columbia Area Career Center Addition/Renovation Architect Services Engagement

Board member Blake Willoughby attended the meeting virtually due to testing positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet.

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor for Summer 2022. Former City-County Government reporter. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

