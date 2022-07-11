The Columbia School Board approved the third-party grant awarded to the Rock Bridge High School Gay Straight Alliance for its clothing closet project during the board's regular session Monday night.
The $10,000 grant was awarded by the It Gets Better Project. The Coming Out of the Closet In Style Clothing Closet will allow students to change into clothes in which they can express themselves, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Columbia School Board also voted to pass other proposed funding and agenda items during the meeting, including:
- $110,020 for sidewalk replacement at Gentry Middle School
- $182,500 for tutoring services
- $1,180,000 for New Southwest Elementary School Architect Services Engagement
- $783,400 Columbia Area Career Center Addition/Renovation Architect Services Engagement
Board member Blake Willoughby attended the meeting virtually due to testing positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet.