The Columbia School Board unanimously approved an increase for substitute teacher base pay rates at its regular board meeting Monday evening.
Columbia Public Schools administration recommended this increase as part of an effort to better recruit and retain substitute teachers. The district also increased pay to become more competitive with its comparison and surrounding districts, according to board documents. Compared to surrounding districts, Columbia Public Schools’ substitute teacher base pay rate is low.
The substitute teacher base pay rate for non-certified teachers will increase by $5, to a total of $90 a day. The base pay for certified teachers will also increase by $10, to a total of $100 a day, according to board documents.
A $1 increase to the base pay for paraprofessionals was also approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda. There are approximately 30 open positions across the district for paraprofessionals, who are hourly employees that assist students with special needs. In addition to the increase, a separate pay column was also approved for paraprofessionals working at separate day programs, including those at Roseta Avenue Learning Center and Bethel Learning Center.
Once again, no one signed up for public comment since the comment policy changed in September.
Legislative priorities
The board approved its 2022-2023 legislative priorities, which omitted previous language related to the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the other goals remained the same as the previous years’ legislative priorities. Some of these goals, according to board documents, include using state funds to help recruit and retain teachers and funding career development programs.
Board member Blake Willoughby proposed an amendment to add an additional priority that supported the “equivalent distribution of state funds” under any state increase of minimum teacher pay.
“I think it is a priority for us as a board to also advocate for our community to say we should not be penalized just because our community has wanted to have higher salaries for teachers,” Willoughby said. “We should still see increased state funds when the state is increasing the minimum, not just be giving them out to districts that are below that minimum.”
The board passed the amendment unanimously.
Presentations to the board
In a presentation to the board, Kerri Stith, Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association president, thanked the board for considering the pay of the district’s support staff, particularly substitutes and paraprofessionals.
She said that “many” paraprofessionals in the district have second jobs to supplement their income.
Noelle Gilzow, Columbia Missouri National Education Association president, also presented to the board. Gilzow talked about the responses to the annual bargaining survey, noting that elementary school teachers made up about 50% of respondents, an unusual occurrence for the survey.
She said this led CMNEA to believe something “significant” was occurring in elementary schools, noting that Title I schools are particularly at risk of being overcrowded and understaffed. A Title I school receives additional federal funding based on the percentage of the school population that receives free or reduced lunch.
“The sub fill rate is really deplorable at the Title I schools, which then means the teachers who are already under a lot of stress are having to fill in for each other, so it’s problematic,” Gilzow said.
Nutrition Services report
The district’s nutrition services department set records in daily meals, meals served and revenue with the assistance of federal COVID-19 relief funding, according to a presentation to the board by Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur and Nutrition Services Director Laina Fullum.
Rising operational costs, employee recruitment, unpaid meal balances and returning to full-price and reduced-price meals are some of the challenges Nutrition Services hopes to address for the school year, according to the presentation.
Board President David Seamon asked Fullum if students will ever be refused service because of an unpaid meal balance. Fullum said students will not have access to a la carte options, but will always be offered a regular meal.
Board positions
Three spots on the board will open in the spring. The terms for board members Seamon, Chris Horn and Helen Wade are set to expire in April.
Board Secretary Noel McDonald said people can file file for candidacy from Dec. 6 to Dec. 27.
The term is three years, unpaid and candidates qualify for the position if they are a U.S. citizen, at least 24 years old and are a voter in the district who has lived in Missouri for at least one year.
The location to file for candidacy is the Aslin Administration Building, located at 1818 W. Worley St.