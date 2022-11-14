The Columbia School Board unanimously approved an increase for substitute teacher base pay rates at its regular board meeting Monday evening.

Columbia Public Schools administration recommended this increase as part of an effort to better recruit and retain substitute teachers. The district also increased pay to become more competitive with its comparison and surrounding districts, according to board documents. Compared to surrounding districts, Columbia Public Schools’ substitute teacher base pay rate is low.

