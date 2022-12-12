In a 4-1 vote, the Columbia School Board approved a consideration of personnel additions to Columbia Public Schools on Monday.
Board member Katherine Sasser voted “no” on the measure, while board member Jeanne Snodgrass and Board President David Seamon were absent.
The board approved raises ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 for several administrative district positions. Four brand new positions will also be added to the district’s administration. The new positions are:
- Executive Director of Secondary Education
- Director of Professional Development
- Director of Federal Programs
- Director of Elementary Education
The executive director position will receive an approximate salary of $120,000, while the three director positions will receive salaries of approximately $100,000, both not including benefits.
Two members of the public spoke at the meeting for the first time since the board implemented new rules for public comment in September.
Teresa Gooch, whose two children attend Hickman High School, spoke at the meeting. Gooch said she knows the district’s administration team works hard, but that priorities need to focus on serving students and smaller class sizes. She said there should be more teachers in the district, not more administrative roles.
Doris Littrell, a representative from Worley Street Roundtable, also spoke. Worley Street Roundtable’s mission is to help students succeed in multiple areas, including academics and social and emotional health, according to its website.
Littrell said although there is more diversity among administrators, there is still a lack of diversity in district teachers.
“Our budget reflects our priorities,” Littrell said. “Can you tell by our budgets that having all kinds of scholars succeed is a priority? Or that including all staff, teachers and scholars in access to your best resources is our goal? I would encourage you to use the budget to reflect our commitment to inclusion and our support of all teachers. We talk about being inclusive, but have the budget reflect it.”
After public comment, Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA), spoke to the board. Gilzow referenced a “groundswell of discontent” she had been hearing from educators in the district. She said that many reported feeling ignored and abandoned, some of them having already drafted their resignation letters.
Gilzow also commented on the $662,500 allocated for new or reclassified positions to district level administration, including benefits.
“I wonder how many additional teachers that price tag represents?” Gilzow said. “I wonder how additional layers of upper administration actually help students in the classroom. How does additional central admin address the sub shortage, address issues of school safety, address issues of recruitment and retention, support students with social emotional learning struggles?”
Later in the discussion, Superintendent Brian Yearwood voiced his support for the personnel addition measure, referencing the administration’s current organization.
“The ultimate outcome is successful scholars and to be successful, there must be resources, there must be training, there must be the ability to impact discipline, the ability to impact attendance, the ability to impact all these things in a very systemic way,” Yearwood said. “Right now, we don’t have that.”
Continuous School Improvement Plan
The board also voted in support of implementing a state-mandated five-year improvement plan. All the members present voted in favor of the plan.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires all public schools to execute strategic five-year improvement plans, referred to as Continuous School Improvement Plans, or CSIP. Yearwood gave a presentation to the board outlining the district’s planning process and intentions at the meeting.
Many of the district’s objectives focus on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on learning. The district, by the 2026-2027 school year, aims to raise the graduation rate to 92%, raise the attendance rate to 90%, decrease out-of-school suspensions by 50% and construct a new elementary school.
The district also has its sights set on improved employee and substitute retention. By the 2026-2027 school year, the district hopes for a teacher retention rate of 90% and a substitute teacher fill rate of 80%, according to Yearwood’s presentation.
For reference, the district’s current teacher retention rate is 86% and the substitute teacher fill rate is 69%. Last month, the board approved base pay increases for substitute teachers, certified teachers and paraprofessionals to support employee recruitment and retention.
The goals detailed in the district’s plan were developed with the help of stakeholder feedback and supported by district data. For the past few months, district administrators hosted several events to seek community perspectives and feedback to shape the plan.
The district must submit its plan to the state by Dec. 31.
Changes to attendance area
The board postponed a plan to move 80-90 students from the Beulah Ralph Elementary attendance area to the Russell Boulevard Elementary attendance area for the 2023-2024 school year. The vote was caused by a delay in the completion of additions and renovations to Russell Boulevard Elementary School, which were first planned to be complete by the beginning of next school year.
The plan was part of phase three of the district’s plan to redraw attendance areas for elementary schools over the course of three school years to address growth in the district. Students involved in the third phase are likely to be affected by a future realignment brought on by the construction of a new elementary school, located on Sinclair Road. Board member Blake Willoughby urged the audience to be aware of this future realignment.
“We are going to be seeing a reassessment and realignment of attendance areas in the coming year,” Willoughby said. “So it’s something to keep on your radar if you live in those areas.”
The board also voted to adopt parameters for the collective bargaining process that will occur next semester with CMNEA, the local teacher’s union. These parameters include meeting six times between Jan. 1 and March 31, with a goal of completing negotiations by April 1.
The meetings will be capped at three hours, and a 15-minute break can occur. These sessions will be open to the public, and will happen at the Aslin Administration Building.